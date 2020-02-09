Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Monday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh 44, Evanston 28

Inter-class

Lusk 50, Guernsey 7

Hanna 23, Wheatland sophs 15

Tuesday

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, (n)

Inter-class

Big Piney at Kemmerer, (n)

Interstate

Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs, (n)

Thursday

Class 3A

Douglas at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Midwest, 7 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Cody at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Jackson, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Laramie at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Riverton at Green River, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Douglas at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Thermopolis at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Lander at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.

Big Horn at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Greybull at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Glenrock, 5 p.m.

Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

St. Stephens at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Farson, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie at Sheridan, 12:30 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, noon

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 1 p.m.

Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 1 p.m.

Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 2 p.m.

Cody at Green River, 3 p.m.

Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Worland, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Big Piney at Lander, 3 p.m.

Lovell at Thermopolis, 3 p.m.

Rawlins at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.

Wright at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Lusk at Southeast, 1 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Glendo, 11 a..m.

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Farson, 1 p.m.

Saratoga at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Interstate

Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, 4:30 p.m.

Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, 4 p.m.

