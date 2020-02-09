Girls basketball scores

Monday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh 44, Evanston 28
Inter-class
Lusk 50, Guernsey 7
Hanna 23, Wheatland sophs 15
Tuesday
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, (n)
Inter-class
Big Piney at Kemmerer, (n)
Interstate
Kimball, Neb. at Pine Bluffs, (n)
Thursday
Class 3A
Douglas at Wheatland, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest, 7 p.m.
Inter-class
Lovell at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Edgemont, S.D. at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Cody at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Jackson, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Laramie at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Riverton at Green River, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Douglas at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Thermopolis at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Lander at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Wright at Sundance, 4:30 p.m.
Big Horn at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Greybull at Tongue River, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Lusk at Glenrock, 5 p.m.
Southeast at Pine Bluffs, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
St. Stephens at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Rock River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Farson, 4 p.m.
Interstate
Guernsey at Sioux County, Neb., 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie at Sheridan, 12:30 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin, noon
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, 1 p.m.
Cheyenne Central at Gillette, 1 p.m.
Riverton at Evanston, 1 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Jackson, 2 p.m.
Cody at Green River, 3 p.m.
Rock Springs at Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Worland, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Big Piney at Lander, 3 p.m.
Lovell at Thermopolis, 3 p.m.
Rawlins at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.
Wright at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.
Lusk at Southeast, 1 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Glendo, 11 a..m.
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Farson, 1 p.m.
Saratoga at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.
Interstate
Meeker, Colo. at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.
Chadron, Neb. at Newcastle, 4:30 p.m.
Mitchell, Neb. at Burns, 4 p.m.