Girls basketball scores
Thursday

Class 4A

Natrona County 47, Kelly Walsh 42

Stateline Shootout

Newcastle 40, Sundance 20

Tiger Jamboree

Lusk 42, Sioux County, Neb. 31

Interstate

Moorcroft 44, Edgemont, S.D. 21

Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 71, Rawlins 40

Pinedale 54, Snake River 42

Riverton 51, Mountain View 40

Laramie 48, Lyman 40

Star Valley 65, Cheyenne South 30

Evanston 48, Rawlins 32

Green River 58, Bear Lake, Idaho 49

Rock Springs 55, Lyman 49

Nike TOC

Thunder Basin 67, Chaparral, Ariz. 51

Power 2 Play Showcase

Cheyenne East 76, Denver East 59

Xaverian, N.Y. 73, Gillette 40

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Cheyenne Central 55, Loveland 26

Wrangler Invite

Upton 60, Burlington 38

Riverside 41, Shoshoni 30

Friday

Inter-class

Cody 59, Powell 27

Interstate

Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan 54

Nike TOC

Mountainside, Ore. 59, Thunder Basin 44

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Cheyenne Central 57, Fruita-Monument, Colo. 55

Power 2 Play Showcase

Gillette vs Denver East, (n)

Flaming Gorge Classic

Star Valley 54, Laramie 39

Rawlins 42, Jackson 37

Riverton 65, Pinedale 40

Evanston 44, Cheyenne South 28

Grace, Idaho 55, Snake River 44

Green River 66, Lyman 36

Mountain View 57, Jackson 44

Rock Springs 58, Bear Lake, Idaho 46

Wrangler Invite

Burlington 34, Shoshoni 30

Farson 39, Upton 35

Rocky Mountain 46, Saratoga 29

Kemmerer 36, Riverside 35

Rocky Mountain 50, Upton 30

Cokeville 52, Burlington 15

Meeteetse 41, Kemmerer 39

Riverside 33, Farson 28

Lander Classic

Lander 69, Torrington 43

Worland 54, Burns 33

Wheatland 44, Lovell 39

Douglas 70, Big Piney 23

Worland 56, Torrington 42

Lander 63, Burns 41

Dogger Invite

Southeast 33, Rock River 10

Guernsey 45, Midwest 43

Lingle-Fort Laramie 45, Hulett 28

Kaycee 30, Encampment 25

Southeast 62, Guernsey 10

Midwest vs Rock River, (n)

Tiger Jamboree

Glenrock 51, Gillette sophs 38

Thunder Basin JV 63, Lusk 42

Stateline Shootout

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 37, Sundance 25

Belle Fourche, S.D. 41, Newcastle 31

Foothills Classic

Wyoming Indian 73, Greybull 36

Tongue River 42, St. Stephens 41

Wright 39, St. Stephens 38

Wind River 50, Big Horn 35

Wyoming Indian 66, Wright 20

Wind River 55, Greybull 42

Saturday

Inter-class

Sheridan at Buffalo, (n)

Thermopolis 46, Burlington 37

Interstate

Natrona County 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 52

Nike TOC

Seton Catholic, Ariz. 50, Thunder Basin 45

GoJo Roundball Invitational

Cheyenne Central vs Greeley (Colo.) Central, (n)

Power 2 Play Showcase

Cheyenne East vs Xaverian, N.Y., (n)

Gillette vs Cheyenne East, (n)

Flaming Gorge Classic

Cheyenne South 39, Grace, Idaho 37

Evanston 43, Laramie 40

Rawlins vs Star Valley, (n)

Grace, Idaho, vs Jackson, (n)

Bear Lake, Idaho 54, Snake River 33

Rock Springs 56, Pinedale 44

Green River 65, Mountain View 43

Lyman vs Riverton, (n)

Lander Classic

Torrington 48, Big Piney 33

Douglas 67, Lovell 10

Wheatland 47, Big Piney 28

Worland vs Douglas, (n)

Lander vs Wheatland, (n)

Lovell vs Burns, (n)

Foothills Classic

St. Stephens 49, Big Horn 43

Wind River 47, Tongue River 26

Big Horn vs Wyoming Indian, (n)

St. Stephens vs Greybull, (n)

Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 27

Wind River 41, Wright 27

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga 43, Shoshoni 42

Cokeville 36, Kemmerer 29

Rocky Mountain 45, Kemmerer 30

Farson 27, Meeteetse 25

Cokeville 52, Rocky Mountain 50

Meeteetse vs Saratoga, (n)

Farson vs Shoshoni, (n)

Dogger Invite

Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Rock River vs Hulett, (n)

Southeast vs Kaycee, (n)

Encampment vs Midwest, (n)

Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)

Hulett vs Guernsey, (n)

Tiger Jamboree

Thunder Basin JV 77, Glenrock 21

Gillette sophs vs Lusk, (n)

Glenrock vs Thunder Basin sophs, (n)

Stateline Shootout

Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., (n)

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs Newcastle, (n)

