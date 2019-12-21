Girls basketball scores

Thursday
Class 4A
Natrona County 47, Kelly Walsh 42
Stateline Shootout
Newcastle 40, Sundance 20
Tiger Jamboree
Lusk 42, Sioux County, Neb. 31
Interstate
Moorcroft 44, Edgemont, S.D. 21
Flaming Gorge Classic
Green River 71, Rawlins 40
Pinedale 54, Snake River 42
Riverton 51, Mountain View 40
Laramie 48, Lyman 40
Star Valley 65, Cheyenne South 30
Evanston 48, Rawlins 32
Green River 58, Bear Lake, Idaho 49
Rock Springs 55, Lyman 49
Nike TOC
Thunder Basin 67, Chaparral, Ariz. 51
Power 2 Play Showcase
Cheyenne East 76, Denver East 59
Xaverian, N.Y. 73, Gillette 40
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Cheyenne Central 55, Loveland 26
Wrangler Invite
Upton 60, Burlington 38
Riverside 41, Shoshoni 30
Friday
Inter-class
Cody 59, Powell 27
Interstate
Billings Skyview 75, Sheridan 54
Nike TOC
Mountainside, Ore. 59, Thunder Basin 44
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Cheyenne Central 57, Fruita-Monument, Colo. 55
Power 2 Play Showcase
Gillette vs Denver East, (n)
Flaming Gorge Classic
Star Valley 54, Laramie 39
Rawlins 42, Jackson 37
Riverton 65, Pinedale 40
Evanston 44, Cheyenne South 28
Grace, Idaho 55, Snake River 44
Green River 66, Lyman 36
Mountain View 57, Jackson 44
Rock Springs 58, Bear Lake, Idaho 46
Wrangler Invite
Burlington 34, Shoshoni 30
Farson 39, Upton 35
Rocky Mountain 46, Saratoga 29
Kemmerer 36, Riverside 35
Rocky Mountain 50, Upton 30
Cokeville 52, Burlington 15
Meeteetse 41, Kemmerer 39
Riverside 33, Farson 28
Lander Classic
Lander 69, Torrington 43
Worland 54, Burns 33
Wheatland 44, Lovell 39
Douglas 70, Big Piney 23
Worland 56, Torrington 42
Lander 63, Burns 41
Dogger Invite
Southeast 33, Rock River 10
Guernsey 45, Midwest 43
Lingle-Fort Laramie 45, Hulett 28
Kaycee 30, Encampment 25
Southeast 62, Guernsey 10
Midwest vs Rock River, (n)
Tiger Jamboree
Glenrock 51, Gillette sophs 38
Thunder Basin JV 63, Lusk 42
Stateline Shootout
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 37, Sundance 25
Belle Fourche, S.D. 41, Newcastle 31
Foothills Classic
Wyoming Indian 73, Greybull 36
Tongue River 42, St. Stephens 41
Wright 39, St. Stephens 38
Wind River 50, Big Horn 35
Wyoming Indian 66, Wright 20
Wind River 55, Greybull 42
Saturday
Inter-class
Sheridan at Buffalo, (n)
Thermopolis 46, Burlington 37
Interstate
Natrona County 59, Scottsbluff, Neb. 52
Nike TOC
Seton Catholic, Ariz. 50, Thunder Basin 45
GoJo Roundball Invitational
Cheyenne Central vs Greeley (Colo.) Central, (n)
Power 2 Play Showcase
Cheyenne East vs Xaverian, N.Y., (n)
Gillette vs Cheyenne East, (n)
Flaming Gorge Classic
Cheyenne South 39, Grace, Idaho 37
Evanston 43, Laramie 40
Rawlins vs Star Valley, (n)
Grace, Idaho, vs Jackson, (n)
Bear Lake, Idaho 54, Snake River 33
Rock Springs 56, Pinedale 44
Green River 65, Mountain View 43
Lyman vs Riverton, (n)
Lander Classic
Torrington 48, Big Piney 33
Douglas 67, Lovell 10
Wheatland 47, Big Piney 28
Worland vs Douglas, (n)
Lander vs Wheatland, (n)
Lovell vs Burns, (n)
Foothills Classic
St. Stephens 49, Big Horn 43
Wind River 47, Tongue River 26
Big Horn vs Wyoming Indian, (n)
St. Stephens vs Greybull, (n)
Wyoming Indian 59, Tongue River 27
Wind River 41, Wright 27
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga 43, Shoshoni 42
Cokeville 36, Kemmerer 29
Rocky Mountain 45, Kemmerer 30
Farson 27, Meeteetse 25
Cokeville 52, Rocky Mountain 50
Meeteetse vs Saratoga, (n)
Farson vs Shoshoni, (n)
Dogger Invite
Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Rock River vs Hulett, (n)
Southeast vs Kaycee, (n)
Encampment vs Midwest, (n)
Kaycee vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, (n)
Hulett vs Guernsey, (n)
Tiger Jamboree
Thunder Basin JV 77, Glenrock 21
Gillette sophs vs Lusk, (n)
Glenrock vs Thunder Basin sophs, (n)
Stateline Shootout
Sundance vs Belle Fourche, S.D., (n)
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. vs Newcastle, (n)