Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 63, Sheridan 53
Thunder Basin 71, Natrona County 66, OT
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 49, Kelly Walsh 37
Rock Springs 42, Cody 35
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 55, Jackson 34
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 63, Thermopolis 23
Buffalo 37, Newcastle 27
Class 3A Northwest
Lander 53, Powell 25
Worland 56, Lovell 27
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 46, Burns 34
Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman 51, Pinedale 44
Mountain View 54, Big Piney 41
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 46, Big Horn 34
Moorcroft 52, Wright 40
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside 43, Tongue River 30
Rocky Mountain 40, Greybull 36
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 46, Glenrock 34
Southeast 32, Lusk 29
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 54, Wind River 46
Shoshoni 39, Kemmerer 34
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 53, Kaycee 49
Arvada-Clearmont 48, Hulett 23
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 57, St. Stephens 54
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 49, Guernsey 12
Rock River 52, Glendo 10
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 52, Farson 47
Cokeville 60, Encampment 25
Interstate
Snake River 52, Manila, Utah 19