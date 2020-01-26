Girls basketball scores
Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 63, Sheridan 53

Thunder Basin 71, Natrona County 66, OT

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton 49, Kelly Walsh 37

Rock Springs 42, Cody 35

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 55, Jackson 34

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 63, Thermopolis 23

Buffalo 37, Newcastle 27

Class 3A Northwest

Lander 53, Powell 25

Worland 56, Lovell 27

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 46, Burns 34

Rawlins 44, Wheatland 43

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman 51, Pinedale 44

Mountain View 54, Big Piney 41

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 46, Big Horn 34

Moorcroft 52, Wright 40

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside 43, Tongue River 30

Rocky Mountain 40, Greybull 36

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 46, Glenrock 34

Southeast 32, Lusk 29

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 54, Wind River 46

Shoshoni 39, Kemmerer 34

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 53, Kaycee 49

Arvada-Clearmont 48, Hulett 23

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 57, St. Stephens 54

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 49, Guernsey 12

Rock River 52, Glendo 10

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 52, Farson 47

Cokeville 60, Encampment 25

Interstate

Snake River 52, Manila, Utah 19

