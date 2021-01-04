 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Monday

Class 3A

Worland 56, Newcastle 41

Tuesday

Inter-class

Jackson at Big Piney, (n)

Wheatland sophs at Guernsey, (n)

Hulett at Wright JV, (n)

Ten Sleep at Rocky Mountain JV, (n)

Interstate

Alliance, Neb. at Burns, (n)

Thursday

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Saratoga at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Encampment at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.

Greybull at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Moorcroft at Hulett, 5:30 p.m.

Kemmerer at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Shoshoni JV, 4:30 p.m.

Wright JV at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Buffalo at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Green River at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Dubois at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Hulett, 2 p.m.

Encampment at Hanna, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Upton at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.

Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford, Neb., 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border War

Billings Central at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel, Mont. at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Worland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Kemmerer vs Gillette JV, 4:45 p.m.

Mountain View vs Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.

Sundance Quad

Pine Bluffs at Sundance, 1 p.m.

Kaycee vs Glenrock, 1 p.m.

Glenrock at Sundance, 5 p.m.

Kaycee vs Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Natrona County, noon

Evanston at Cheyenne East, noon

Rock Springs at Laramie, noon

Green River at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Wind River at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Riverside at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Class 1A

Meeteetse at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Hanna at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 11 a.m.

Douglas at Riverton, noon

Lusk at Rock River, 1 p.m.

Southeast at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.

Kaycee at Wright, 4 p.m.

Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Cody at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming-Montana Border Wat

Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Billings Central at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Pinedale Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Kemmerer, 9:45 a.m.

Lyman vs Worland, 11:30 a.m.

Mountain View vs Gillette JV, 1:15 p.m.

Wheatland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Big Piney vs Lyman, 4:45 p.m.

