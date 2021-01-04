Girls basketball scores

Monday
Class 3A
Worland 56, Newcastle 41
Tuesday
Inter-class
Jackson at Big Piney, (n)
Wheatland sophs at Guernsey, (n)
Hulett at Wright JV, (n)
Ten Sleep at Rocky Mountain JV, (n)
Interstate
Alliance, Neb. at Burns, (n)
Thursday
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis, 5 p.m.
Class 1A
Saratoga at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Encampment at Pine Bluffs, 4 p.m.
Greybull at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Moorcroft at Hulett, 5:30 p.m.
Kemmerer at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Shoshoni JV, 4:30 p.m.
Wright JV at Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Buffalo at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Green River at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Torrington at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Horn at Shoshoni, 12:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Dubois at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Hulett, 2 p.m.
Encampment at Hanna, 5:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Lovell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Upton at Tongue River, 6:30 p.m.
Sheridan sophs at Arvada-Clearmont, 4 p.m.
Interstate
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Crawford, Neb., 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming-Montana Border War
Billings Central at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel, Mont. at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
Pinedale Winter Classic
Worland at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Kemmerer vs Gillette JV, 4:45 p.m.
Mountain View vs Wheatland, 6:30 p.m.
Sundance Quad
Pine Bluffs at Sundance, 1 p.m.
Kaycee vs Glenrock, 1 p.m.
Glenrock at Sundance, 5 p.m.
Kaycee vs Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Natrona County, noon
Evanston at Cheyenne East, noon
Rock Springs at Laramie, noon
Green River at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.
Cheyenne South at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Wind River at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.
Riverside at Tongue River, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A
Meeteetse at Farson, 1:30 p.m.
Hanna at Dubois, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Arvada-Clearmont at Wright, 11 a.m.
Douglas at Riverton, noon
Lusk at Rock River, 1 p.m.
Southeast at Big Horn, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Saratoga, 2:30 p.m.
Kaycee at Wright, 4 p.m.
Powell at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Burns, 5:30 p.m.
Cody at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming-Montana Border Wat
Laurel, Mont. at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.
Billings Central at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Pinedale Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Kemmerer, 9:45 a.m.