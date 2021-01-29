 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh 55, Sheridan 46

Thunder Basin 61, Gillette 53

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County 63, Rock Springs 30

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne Central 33

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas 69, Newcastle 46

Buffalo 51, Thermopolis 48

Class 3A Northwest

Powell at Lovell, (n)

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 58, Rawlins 45

Wheatland 45, Burns 44

Class 3A Southwest

Pinedale 47, Kemmerer 37

Lyman 39, Mountain View 38

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance 42, Tongue River 25

Big Horn 48, Wright 34

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 52, Greybull 21

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 50, Lusk 39

Class 2A

Riverside 46, Shoshoni 39

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee 62, Arvada-Clearmont 19

Upton 63, Hulett 23

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington 55, Meeteetse 51

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 67, Farson 38

Class 1A

Saratoga 79, Guernsey 22

Inter-class

Moorcroft 37, Southeast 35

Hanna 53, Wind River 26

Glenrock 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 40

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Jackson at Evanston, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Sheridan vs Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m. (at Kelly Walsh)

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Lander, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Wheatland, 3 p.m.

Worland at Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Tongue River, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, 1:30 p.m.

Big Piney at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.

Sundance at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Dubois, noon

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Riverside at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Burns at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

Burlington at Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.

Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Grace, Idaho at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Natrona County at Scottsbluff, Neb., 2 p.m.

