Girls basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Kelly Walsh 55, Sheridan 46
Thunder Basin 61, Gillette 53
Class 4A Northwest
Natrona County 63, Rock Springs 30
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne East 58, Cheyenne Central 33
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas 69, Newcastle 46
Buffalo 51, Thermopolis 48
Class 3A Northwest
Powell at Lovell, (n)
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 58, Rawlins 45
Wheatland 45, Burns 44
Class 3A Southwest
Pinedale 47, Kemmerer 37
Lyman 39, Mountain View 38
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance 42, Tongue River 25
Big Horn 48, Wright 34
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 52, Greybull 21
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 50, Lusk 39
Class 2A
Riverside 46, Shoshoni 39
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee 62, Arvada-Clearmont 19
Upton 63, Hulett 23
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington 55, Meeteetse 51
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 67, Farson 38
Class 1A
Saratoga 79, Guernsey 22
Inter-class
Moorcroft 37, Southeast 35
Hanna 53, Wind River 26
Glenrock 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 40
Saturday
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Jackson at Evanston, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Sheridan vs Rock Springs, 11:30 a.m. (at Kelly Walsh)
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander, 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Wheatland, 3 p.m.
Worland at Rawlins, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Tongue River, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Rocky Mountain at Big Horn, 1:30 p.m.
Big Piney at Shoshoni, 1:30 p.m.
Sundance at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Midwest, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at Dubois, noon
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Riverside at Ten Sleep, 1 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Burns at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Burlington at Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.
Cody at Powell, 5:30 p.m.