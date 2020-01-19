Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton 36, Cody 28
Class 3A
Burns 34, Buffalo 26
Class 2A
Big Horn 41, Tongue River 27
Class 1A
Hulett 47, Guernsey 20
Inter-class
Kemmerer 48, Farson 37
Mountain View 53, Star Valley 45
Big Piney 46, Jackson 38
Evanston 50, Lyman 48
Wheatland 57, Glenrock 29
Kaycee 53, Natrona County frosh 45
Interstate
Hill City, S.D. 53, Sundance 31
You have free articles remaining.
Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Cheyenne Central 46
Belle Fourche, S.D. 69, Wright 27
Thunder Basin 69, Riggs, S.D. 27
Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 67, Gillette 28
Little Six Tournament
Ten Sleep 39, Midwest 15
Ten Sleep 32, Fort Washakie 22
Meeteetse 46, Fort Washakie 22
Big Horn Basin Classic
Thermopolis JV 57, St. Stephens 33
Greybull 42, Powell 34
Riverside 42, Shoshoni 39
Worland 68, Burlington 43
Wyoming Indian 42, Lander 36
Wind River 60, Lovell 49, 2OT
Thermopolis 48, Rocky Mountain 38
Championship: Wyoming Indian 78, Worland 46
West River Tournament
Hot Springs, S.D. 46, Upton 40