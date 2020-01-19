Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton 36, Cody 28

Class 3A

Burns 34, Buffalo 26

Class 2A

Big Horn 41, Tongue River 27

Class 1A

Hulett 47, Guernsey 20

Inter-class

Kemmerer 48, Farson 37

Mountain View 53, Star Valley 45

Big Piney 46, Jackson 38

Evanston 50, Lyman 48

Wheatland 57, Glenrock 29

Kaycee 53, Natrona County frosh 45

Interstate

Hill City, S.D. 53, Sundance 31

Scottsbluff, Neb. 47, Cheyenne Central 46

Belle Fourche, S.D. 69, Wright 27

Thunder Basin 69, Riggs, S.D. 27

Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens 67, Gillette 28

Little Six Tournament

Ten Sleep 39, Midwest 15

Ten Sleep 32, Fort Washakie 22

Meeteetse 46, Fort Washakie 22

Big Horn Basin Classic

Thermopolis JV 57, St. Stephens 33

Greybull 42, Powell 34

Riverside 42, Shoshoni 39

Worland 68, Burlington 43

Wyoming Indian 42, Lander 36

Wind River 60, Lovell 49, 2OT

Thermopolis 48, Rocky Mountain 38

Championship: Wyoming Indian 78, Worland 46

West River Tournament

Hot Springs, S.D. 46, Upton 40

