Girls basketball scores
Girls basketball scores

Saturday

Class 4A

Laramie 55, Sheridan 42

Thunder Basin 81, Cheyenne East 65

Natrona County 65, Cheyenne South 40

Cheyenne Central 59, Gillette 40

Evanston 36, Riverton 25

Kelly Walsh 68, Jackson 31

Green River 67, Cody 35

Rock Springs 38, Star Valley 32

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 68, Powell 43

Class 3A

Lander 41, Big Piney 22

Thermopolis 43, Lovell 21

Rawlins 46, Buffalo 38

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 48, Sundance 44

Wright at Moorcroft, (n)

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside 45, Tongue River 34

Rocky Mountain 33, Greybull 28

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 62, Glenrock 22

Lusk 39, Southeast 32

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer 40, Shoshoni 28

Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 47

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 37, St. Stephens 21

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 45, Glendo 8

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed to Tuesday

Class 1A Southwest

Farson 44, Encampment 40

Cokeville 78, Saratoga 25

Interstate

Meeker, Colo. 49, Snake River 44

Chadron, Neb. 57, Newcastle 43

Mitchell, Neb. 47, Burns 18

