Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A
Laramie 55, Sheridan 42
Thunder Basin 81, Cheyenne East 65
Natrona County 65, Cheyenne South 40
Cheyenne Central 59, Gillette 40
Evanston 36, Riverton 25
Kelly Walsh 68, Jackson 31
Green River 67, Cody 35
Rock Springs 38, Star Valley 32
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 68, Powell 43
Class 3A
Lander 41, Big Piney 22
Thermopolis 43, Lovell 21
Rawlins 46, Buffalo 38
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 48, Sundance 44
Wright at Moorcroft, (n)
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside 45, Tongue River 34
Rocky Mountain 33, Greybull 28
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 62, Glenrock 22
Lusk 39, Southeast 32
Class 2A Southwest
Kemmerer 40, Shoshoni 28
Wyoming Indian 59, Wind River 47
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 37, St. Stephens 21
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 45, Glendo 8
Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, postponed to Tuesday
Class 1A Southwest
Farson 44, Encampment 40
Cokeville 78, Saratoga 25
Interstate
Meeker, Colo. 49, Snake River 44
Chadron, Neb. 57, Newcastle 43
Mitchell, Neb. 47, Burns 18