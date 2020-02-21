Girls basketball scores
agate

Girls basketball scores

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Gillette 55, Sheridan 43

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 43, Cody 37

Rock Springs 54, Riverton 49

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central 54, Laramie 34

Cheyenne East 62, Cheyenne South 31

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley 53, Jackson 36

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis 49, Newcastle 43

Class 3A Northwest

Worland 47, Lovell 37

Lander 50, Powell 24

Class 3A Southeast

Wheatland 57, Torrington 45

Rawlins 44, Burns 28

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View 48, Pinedale 37

Lyman 59, Big Piney 48

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn 49, Wright 24

Moorcroft 57, Sundance 45

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River 29, Rocky Mountain 27

Greybull at Riverside, (n)

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 44, Lusk 38

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 51, Kemmerer 49

Wind River 44, Shoshoni 27

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

St. Stephens at Burlington, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 48, Guernsey 6

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 55, Saratoga 45

Cokeville 62, Farson 26

Class 1A

Encampment 34, Rock River 33

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock, (n)

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Gillette, (n)

Sheridan at Thunder Basin, (n)

Class 4A Northwest

Riverton at Kelly Walsh, (n)

Cody at Rock Springs, (n)

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Green River, (n)

Evanston at Star Valley, (n)

Class 3A Northeast

Buffalo at Newcastle, (n)

Thermopolis at Douglas, (n)

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Lovell, (n)

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Torrington, (n)

Wheatland at Rawlins, (n)

Class 3A

Pinedale vs Powell, (n)

Big Piney vs Powell, (n)

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Southeast, (n)

Class 2A

Greybull at Big Horn, (n)

Tongue River at Shoshoni, (n)

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Ten Sleep, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River, (n)

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Snake River, (n)

Inter-class

Hulett at Sundance, (n)

Riverside at St. Stephens, (n)

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs, (n)

