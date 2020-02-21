Girls basketball scores

Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Gillette 55, Sheridan 43
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 43, Cody 37
Rock Springs 54, Riverton 49
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central 54, Laramie 34
Cheyenne East 62, Cheyenne South 31
Class 4A Southwest
Star Valley 53, Jackson 36
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis 49, Newcastle 43
Class 3A Northwest
Worland 47, Lovell 37
Lander 50, Powell 24
Class 3A Southeast
Wheatland 57, Torrington 45
Rawlins 44, Burns 28
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View 48, Pinedale 37
Lyman 59, Big Piney 48
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn 49, Wright 24
Moorcroft 57, Sundance 45
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River 29, Rocky Mountain 27
Greybull at Riverside, (n)
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 44, Lusk 38
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 51, Kemmerer 49
Wind River 44, Shoshoni 27
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
St. Stephens at Burlington, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 48, Guernsey 6
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 55, Saratoga 45
Cokeville 62, Farson 26
Class 1A
Encampment 34, Rock River 33
Inter-class
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Glenrock, (n)
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County at Gillette, (n)
Sheridan at Thunder Basin, (n)
Class 4A Northwest
Riverton at Kelly Walsh, (n)
Cody at Rock Springs, (n)
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Green River, (n)
Evanston at Star Valley, (n)
Class 3A Northeast
Buffalo at Newcastle, (n)
Thermopolis at Douglas, (n)
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Lovell, (n)
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Torrington, (n)
Wheatland at Rawlins, (n)
Class 3A
Pinedale vs Powell, (n)
Big Piney vs Powell, (n)
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Southeast, (n)
Class 2A
Greybull at Big Horn, (n)
Tongue River at Shoshoni, (n)
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Arvada-Clearmont, (n)
Class 1A Northwest
Burlington at Ten Sleep, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River, (n)
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville at Snake River, (n)
Inter-class
Hulett at Sundance, (n)
Riverside at St. Stephens, (n)
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs, (n)