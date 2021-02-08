Girls basketball scores

Monday
Inter-class
Lusk 51, Guernsey 9
Hanna 45, Wheatland sophs 26
Interstate
Sundance 30, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 27
Tuesday
Class 4A Southeast
Laramie at Cheyenne South, (n)
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Worland, (n)
Class 2A Southwest
St. Stephens at Big Piney, (n)
Inter-class
Midwest at Wright, (n)
Guernsey at Wheatland frosh, (n)
Interstate
Pine Bluffs at Kimball, Neb., (n)
Thursday
Class 4A
Jackson at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Wheatland at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Riverside at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Midwest, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Rock River, 4:15 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River at Encampment, 4:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Cody JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Interstate
Hulett at Edgemont, S.D., 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A
Star Valley at Natrona County, 5 p.m.
Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Cody, 6 p.m.
Green River at Riverton, 6 p.m.
Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Mountain View at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Newcastle at Burns, 4:30 p.m.
Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.
Lyman at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Powell at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Lander, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.
Tongue River at Wright, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Big Piney at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 1:30 p.m.
Midwest at Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Dubois, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.
Encampment at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Kaycee at Burlington, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Pine Bluffs at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A
Gillette at Cheyenne East, noon
Evanston at Riverton, 1 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.
Jackson at Natrona County, 2 p.m.
Green River at Cody, 2 p.m.
Star Valley at Rock Springs, 2 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Lander at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at Rawlins, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Big Horn, 12:30 p.m.
Wright at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tongue River at Riverside, 12:30 p.m.
Tongue River at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 1 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, 2 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.