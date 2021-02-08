 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
Monday

Inter-class

Lusk 51, Guernsey 9

Hanna 45, Wheatland sophs 26

Interstate

Sundance 30, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 27

Tuesday

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne South, (n)

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Worland, (n)

Class 2A Southwest

St. Stephens at Big Piney, (n)

Inter-class

Midwest at Wright, (n)

Guernsey at Wheatland frosh, (n)

Interstate

Pine Bluffs at Kimball, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Class 4A

Jackson at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Wheatland at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Riverside at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Midwest, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Rock River, 4:15 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River at Encampment, 4:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Cody JV at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.

Interstate

Hulett at Edgemont, S.D., 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A

Star Valley at Natrona County, 5 p.m.

Laramie at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Cody, 6 p.m.

Green River at Riverton, 6 p.m.

Gillette at Cheyenne Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Newcastle at Burns, 4:30 p.m.

Douglas at Torrington, 5 p.m.

Lyman at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Powell at Thermopolis, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale at Lander, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.

Tongue River at Wright, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Greybull at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.

Big Piney at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Hulett, 1:30 p.m.

Midwest at Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Dubois, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.

Encampment at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Kaycee at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Pine Bluffs at Southeast, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A

Gillette at Cheyenne East, noon

Evanston at Riverton, 1 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Cheyenne Central, 1:30 p.m.

Jackson at Natrona County, 2 p.m.

Green River at Cody, 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Rock Springs, 2 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Cheyenne South, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Lander at Kemmerer, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Rawlins, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Big Horn, 12:30 p.m.

Wright at Moorcroft, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Shoshoni at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wind River at Wyoming Indian, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tongue River at Riverside, 12:30 p.m.

Tongue River at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Arvada-Clearmont, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Hanna, 2 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Farson, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Kaycee at Meeteetse, 3 p.m.

Inter-class

Southeast at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.

Interstate

Snake River at Manila, Utah, 1:30 p.m.

