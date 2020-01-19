Girls basketball scores

Monday
Class 1A Southwest
Snake River 52, Encampment 37
Tuesday
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell at Lander, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Rock River, (n)
Interstate
Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb., (n)
Wednesday
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.
Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Class 4A Southwest
Evanston at Green River, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Sundance at Wright, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Snake River at Hayden, Colo., 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A Northeast
Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette at Natrona County, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Cody at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.
Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southeast
Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 5:30 p.m.
Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Jackson at Star Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Thermopolis at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Worland at Powell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Burns at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Big Piney at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.
Pinedale at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Moorcroft at Big Horn, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Tongue River at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Glenrock at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Wind River at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna at Glendo, 4 p.m.
Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Encampment, 4 p.m.
Cokeville at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Sheridan at Gillette, 1 p.m.
Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cody, 2 p.m.
Class 4A Southwest
Green River at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
Class 3A Northeast
Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.
Newcastle at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Northwest
Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.
Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington at Burns, 3 p.m.
Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.
Class 3A Southwest
Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.
Mountain View at Big Piney, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Sundance, 3 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A Northwest
Riverside at Tongue River, 1:30 p.m.
Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 4 p.m.
Southeast at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 2:30 p.m.
Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northeast
Upton at Kaycee, 2 p.m.
Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.
Class 1A Southeast
Guernsey at Hanna, noon
Glendo at Rock River, 11 a.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Farson at Saratoga, noon
Cokeville at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.
Interstate
Manila, Utah at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.