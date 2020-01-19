Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Class 1A Southwest

Snake River 52, Encampment 37

Tuesday

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell at Lander, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Rock River, (n)

Interstate

Pine Bluffs at Mitchell, Neb., (n)

Wednesday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Green River, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Wright, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Midwest at Kaycee, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Snake River at Hayden, Colo., 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette at Natrona County, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Kelly Walsh, 5:30 p.m.

Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 5:30 p.m.

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Newcastle, 5:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Douglas, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale at Mountain View, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Moorcroft at Big Horn, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Glenrock at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Wind River at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Upton, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep at Meeteetse, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Glendo, 4 p.m.

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Guernsey, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Encampment, 4 p.m.

Cokeville at Saratoga, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Sheridan at Gillette, 1 p.m.

Natrona County at Thunder Basin, 3 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Riverton, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cody, 2 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Douglas at Thermopolis, 4 p.m.

Newcastle at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Powell, 3 p.m.

Worland at Lovell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Burns, 3 p.m.

Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Lyman at Pinedale, 3 p.m.

Mountain View at Big Piney, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Sundance, 3 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Tongue River, 1:30 p.m.

Greybull at Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Glenrock, 4 p.m.

Southeast at Lusk, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Wind River, 2:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Kemmerer, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Kaycee, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Arvada-Clearmont, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at St. Stephens, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna, noon

Glendo at Rock River, 11 a.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Farson at Saratoga, noon

Cokeville at Encampment, 1:30 p.m.

Interstate

Manila, Utah at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News