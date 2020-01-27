Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Monday

Inter-class

Douglas JV 51, Glendo 9

Tuesday

Class 2A

Moorcroft at Sundance, (n)

Inter-class

Kemmerer at Lyman, (n)

Lander at Riverton, (n)

Glenrock JV at Glendo, (n)

Arvada-Clearmont at Gillette JV, (n)

Interstate

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Morrill, Neb., (n)

Gering, Neb. at Torrington, (n)

Thursday

Class 4A Southwest

Star Valley at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Thermopolis at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Moorcroft at Southeast, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett at Upton, 6 p.m.

Inter-class

Mountain View at Cokeville, 6 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County at Sheridan, 5:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne South at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Cheyenne Central, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Worland at Lander, 6 p.m.

Lovell at Powell, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Burns, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Big Piney at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Wright at Big Horn, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Tongue River at Rocky Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Greybull, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Lusk at Pine Bluffs5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian, 5:30 p.m.

Wind River at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Kaycee, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

St. Stephens at Ten Sleep, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment, 5 p.m.

Guernsey at Midwest, 1:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Jackson, 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Rock Springs at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Big Piney, 1:30 p.m.

Newcastle at Wheatland, 5 p.m.

Rawlins at Worland, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Southeast at Glenrock, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Horn at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Riverside, 1:30 p.m.

Lusk at Sundance, 3 p.m.

Tongue River at Moorcroft, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Upton at Midwest, 1 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at St. Stephens, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont at Guernsey, noon

Inter-class

Saratoga at Mountain View, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cody, 3 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Douglas, 1 p.m.

Kemmerer at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Wyoming Indian at Lyman, 3 p.m.

Kaycee at Wright, 5:30 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News