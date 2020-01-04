Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Friday

Energy Classic

Bishop Gorman, Nev. 72, Thunder Basin 64

Miramonte, Calif. 66, Gillette 42

Lynwood, Calif. 51, Douglas 45

Class 3A

Worland 57, Thermopolis 55

Class 1A

Rock River 36, Encampment 34

Inter-class

Riverton 60, Lander 27

Star Valley 39, Lyman 33

Pinedale 54, Wind River 25

Ten Sleep 30, Riverside JV 19

Powell JV 41, Meeteetse 37

Natrona County freshmen 55, Kaycee 52

Interstate

Teton, Idaho 56, Jackson 50

Bridgeport, Neb. 49, Southeast 28

Newell, S.D. at Sundance, (n)

Saturday

Energy Classic

7th place: Thunder Basin 75, Gillette 48

3rd place: Douglas 74, Thunder Ridge, Idaho 63

Class 2A

Rocky Mountain 44, Wind River 32

Class 1A

Saratoga 50, Rock River 31

St. Stephens 59, Midwest 32

Ten Sleep 33, Arvada-Clearmont 24

Kaycee 38, Burlington 18

Inter-class

Jackson 47, Pinedale 40

Southeast 37, Burns 21

Wyoming Indian 59, Lovell 28

Hulett at Moorcroft, (n)

Interstate

Soda Springs, Idaho 44, Star Valley 37

Encampment 52, North Park, Colo. 45

Lusk 35, Hemingford, Neb. 32

Snake River at Meeker, Colo., (n)

Holyoke, Colo. 38, Pine Bluffs 31

North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville, (n)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News