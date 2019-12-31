Girls basketball scores

Monday
Interstate
Torrington 70, Gordon-Rushville, Neb. 38
Sidney, Neb. 70, Burns 39
Tuesday
Interstate
Burns vs Gordon-Rushville, Neb., (n)
Torrington vs Sidney, Neb., (n)
Pine Bluffs vs Bridgeport, Neb., (n)
Thursday
Energy Classic
at Gillette
Douglas vs Thunder Basin, 3:30 p.m.
Gillette vs Thunder Ridge, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Friday
Energy Classic
Thunder Basin vs TBD
Gillette vs TBD
Douglas vs TBD
Class 3A
Thermopolis at Worland, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Rock River at Encampment, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Riverton at Lander, 6 p.m.
Star Valley at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Pinedale at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Meeteetse at Powell JV, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Energy Classic
Thunder Basin vs TBD
Gillette vs TBD
Douglas vs TBD
Class 2A
Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Saratoga at Rock River, 12 p.m.
Midwest at St. Stephens, 1:30 p.m.
Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont, 2 p.m.
Burlington at Kaycee, 2:30 p.m.
Inter-class
Jackson at Pinedale, 1 p.m.
Burns at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.
Lovell at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.
Hulett at Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.
Interstate
Soda Springs, Idaho at Star Valley, 2 p.m.
Encampment at North Park, Colo., noon
Lusk at Hemingford, Neb., 1 p.m.
Snake River at Meeker, Colo., 2:30 p.m.
Pine Bluffs at Holyoke, Colo., 2:30 p.m.
North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.