Girls basketball scores

Monday

Interstate

Torrington 70, Gordon-Rushville, Neb. 38

Sidney, Neb. 70, Burns 39

Tuesday

Interstate

Burns vs Gordon-Rushville, Neb., (n)

Torrington vs Sidney, Neb., (n)

Pine Bluffs vs Bridgeport, Neb., (n)

Thursday

Energy Classic

at Gillette

Douglas vs Thunder Basin, 3:30 p.m.

Gillette vs Thunder Ridge, Idaho, 7 p.m.

Friday

Energy Classic

Thunder Basin vs TBD

Gillette vs TBD

Douglas vs TBD

Class 3A

Thermopolis at Worland, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Rock River at Encampment, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Riverton at Lander, 6 p.m.

Star Valley at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Pinedale at Wind River, 5:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Meeteetse at Powell JV, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Energy Classic

Thunder Basin vs TBD

Gillette vs TBD

Douglas vs TBD

Class 2A

Wind River at Rocky Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Saratoga at Rock River, 12 p.m.

Midwest at St. Stephens, 1:30 p.m.

Ten Sleep at Arvada-Clearmont, 2 p.m.

Burlington at Kaycee, 2:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Jackson at Pinedale, 1 p.m.

Burns at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

Lovell at Wyoming Indian, 3 p.m.

Hulett at Moorcroft, 4:30 p.m.

Interstate

Soda Springs, Idaho at Star Valley, 2 p.m.

Encampment at North Park, Colo., noon

Lusk at Hemingford, Neb., 1 p.m.

Snake River at Meeker, Colo., 2:30 p.m.

Pine Bluffs at Holyoke, Colo., 2:30 p.m.

North Gem, Idaho at Cokeville, 5:30 p.m.

