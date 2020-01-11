Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 50, Encampment 41

Inter-class

Greybull 39, Burlington 22

Meeteetse 43, Rocky Mountain JV 27

Interstate

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 46, Upton 33

Teton, Idaho 62, Jackson 28

Wyoming Indian 67, Lodge Grass, Mont. 50

Taco John's Invite

at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs

Cheyenne East JV 57, Wheatland 54

Natrona County 72, Alliance, Neb. 21

Green River 67, Laramie 36

Pine Bluffs 48, Lusk 29

Cheyenne East 55, Evanston 43

Cheyenne Central 46, Kelly Walsh 33

Riverton 42, Sheridan 37

Rock Springs 54, Cheyenne South 47

Friday

Class 3A

Torrington 58, Newcastle 52

Class 2A

Wind River 56, Riverside 50

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 57, Midwest 19

Class 1A Northwest

Meeteetse 42, Burlington 31

Inter-class

Cody 43, Powell 16

Interstate

Morrill, Neb. 57, Guernsey 7

Crawford, Neb. 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37

Taco John's Invite

Kelly Walsh 44, Wheatland 21

Sheridan 39, Laramie 38

Natrona County 52, Green River 50

Cheyenne East 61, Rock Springs 37

Cheyenne Central 61, Alliance, Neb. 21

Riverton 39, Pine Bluffs 31

Cheyenne South 43, Evanston 41

Powder River Invite

at Kaycee/Dayton

Thunder Basin JV 71, Big Horn 27

Tongue River 54, Gillette JV 39

Kaycee 31, Arvada-Clearmont 20

Sundance 46, Natrona County freshmen 35

Moorcroft 51, Glenrock, 27

Big Horn 59, Gillette JV 30

Kaycee 35, Sundance 34

Wright 43, Natrona County freshmen 34

Thunder Basin JV 71, Moorcroft 48

Tongue River 34, Glenrock 23

Arvada-Clearmont 53, Wright 24

Winter Classic

at Rawlins

Worland 49, Big Piney 22

Mountain View 53, Buffalo 33

Pinedale 59, Thermopolis 43

Lyman 47, Rawlins 40

Fossil Classic

at Kemmerer

Cokeville 71, Kemmerer 31

Star Valley sophs 40, Saratoga 29

Jackson sophs 28, Farson 25

Rich, Utah 59, Snake River 36

Cokeville 64, Jackson sophs 13

Kemmerer 58, Farson 45

Rich, Utah 63, Saratoga 36

Snake River 43, Star Valley sophs 38

Saturday

Class 2A

Wind River 53, Greybull 39

Class 1A Northeast

Hulett 43, Midwest 25

Class 1A Southeast

Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 11

Inter-class

Cody 45, Wyoming Indian 42

Rocky Mountain at Lovell, (n)

Interstate

Newcastle at Gering, Neb, (n)

Taco John's Invite

Pine Bluffs vs Natrona County JV, (n)

Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 27

Cheyenne Central 52, Evanston 22

Sheridan 44, Rock Springs 37

Wheatland vs Natrona County, (n)

Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, (n)

Green River at Cheyenne South, (n)

Natrona County vs Riverton, (n)

Powder River Invite

Arvada-Clearmont 45, Sundance 42

Big Horn 50, Glenrock 40

Kaycee 49, Wright 23

Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)

Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, (n)

Winter Classic

Big Piney vs Buffalo, (n)

Mountain View 40, Worland 39

Lyman 53, Thermopolis 50

Pinedale at Rawlins, (n)

Big Piney vs Thermopolis, (n)

Lyman vs Buffalo, (n)

Pinedale vs Worland, (n)

Mountain View at Rawlins, (n)

Fossil Classic

Snake River 46, Kemmerer 31

Cokeville 50, Star Valley sophs 32

Kemmerer 48, Rock River 33

Snake River 59, Jackson sophs 39

Farson 36, Star Valley sophs 33

Rock River vs Jackson sophs, (n)

Farson vs Rich, Utah, (n)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News