Girls basketball scores

Thursday
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 50, Encampment 41
Inter-class
Greybull 39, Burlington 22
Meeteetse 43, Rocky Mountain JV 27
Interstate
Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 46, Upton 33
Teton, Idaho 62, Jackson 28
Wyoming Indian 67, Lodge Grass, Mont. 50
Taco John's Invite
at Cheyenne/Laramie/Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne East JV 57, Wheatland 54
Natrona County 72, Alliance, Neb. 21
Green River 67, Laramie 36
Pine Bluffs 48, Lusk 29
Cheyenne East 55, Evanston 43
Cheyenne Central 46, Kelly Walsh 33
Riverton 42, Sheridan 37
Rock Springs 54, Cheyenne South 47
Friday
Class 3A
Torrington 58, Newcastle 52
Class 2A
Wind River 56, Riverside 50
Class 1A Northeast
Upton 57, Midwest 19
Class 1A Northwest
Meeteetse 42, Burlington 31
Inter-class
Cody 43, Powell 16
Interstate
Morrill, Neb. 57, Guernsey 7
Crawford, Neb. 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie 37
Taco John's Invite
Kelly Walsh 44, Wheatland 21
Sheridan 39, Laramie 38
Natrona County 52, Green River 50
Cheyenne East 61, Rock Springs 37
Cheyenne Central 61, Alliance, Neb. 21
Riverton 39, Pine Bluffs 31
Cheyenne South 43, Evanston 41
Powder River Invite
at Kaycee/Dayton
Thunder Basin JV 71, Big Horn 27
Tongue River 54, Gillette JV 39
Kaycee 31, Arvada-Clearmont 20
Sundance 46, Natrona County freshmen 35
Moorcroft 51, Glenrock, 27
Big Horn 59, Gillette JV 30
Kaycee 35, Sundance 34
Wright 43, Natrona County freshmen 34
Thunder Basin JV 71, Moorcroft 48
Tongue River 34, Glenrock 23
Arvada-Clearmont 53, Wright 24
Winter Classic
at Rawlins
Worland 49, Big Piney 22
Mountain View 53, Buffalo 33
Pinedale 59, Thermopolis 43
Lyman 47, Rawlins 40
Fossil Classic
at Kemmerer
Cokeville 71, Kemmerer 31
Star Valley sophs 40, Saratoga 29
Jackson sophs 28, Farson 25
Rich, Utah 59, Snake River 36
Cokeville 64, Jackson sophs 13
Kemmerer 58, Farson 45
Rich, Utah 63, Saratoga 36
Snake River 43, Star Valley sophs 38
Saturday
Class 2A
Wind River 53, Greybull 39
Class 1A Northeast
Hulett 43, Midwest 25
Class 1A Southeast
Lingle-Fort Laramie 55, Guernsey 11
Inter-class
Cody 45, Wyoming Indian 42
Rocky Mountain at Lovell, (n)
Interstate
Newcastle at Gering, Neb, (n)
Taco John's Invite
Pine Bluffs vs Natrona County JV, (n)
Kelly Walsh 55, Laramie 27
Cheyenne Central 52, Evanston 22
Sheridan 44, Rock Springs 37
Wheatland vs Natrona County, (n)
Alliance, Neb. at Cheyenne East, (n)
Green River at Cheyenne South, (n)
Natrona County vs Riverton, (n)
Powder River Invite
Arvada-Clearmont 45, Sundance 42
Big Horn 50, Glenrock 40
Kaycee 49, Wright 23
Moorcroft vs Gillette JV, (n)
Thunder Basin JV at Tongue River, (n)
Winter Classic
Big Piney vs Buffalo, (n)
Mountain View 40, Worland 39
Lyman 53, Thermopolis 50
Pinedale at Rawlins, (n)
Big Piney vs Thermopolis, (n)
Lyman vs Buffalo, (n)
Pinedale vs Worland, (n)
Mountain View at Rawlins, (n)
Fossil Classic
Snake River 46, Kemmerer 31
Cokeville 50, Star Valley sophs 32
Kemmerer 48, Rock River 33
Snake River 59, Jackson sophs 39
Farson 36, Star Valley sophs 33
Rock River vs Jackson sophs, (n)
Farson vs Rich, Utah, (n)