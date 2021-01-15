Girls basketball scores

Thursday
Class 1A Southeast
Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24
Inter-class
Pinedale 48, Big Piney 43
Arvada-Clearmont 41, Sheridan sophs 30
Snake River 59, Lyman JV 41
Interstate
Rich, Utah 52, Cokeville 45
Mitchell, Neb. 35, Torrington 31
Teton, Idaho 57, Jackson 37
Pocatello, Idaho 37, Star Valley 19
Friday
Class 4A
Rock Springs 49, Star Valley 27
Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 48
Natrona County 48, Sheridan 41
Cody 59, Kelly Walsh 36
Class 3A
Douglas 77, Torrington 31
Wheatland at Buffalo, (n)
Thermopolis at Lander, (n)
Class 2A Northeast
Tongue River 46, Wright 22
Class 1A Northeast
Kaycee at Hulett, (n)
Class 1A Southeast
Hanna 46, Rock River 23
Class 1A Southwest
Saratoga 41, Encampment 35
Farson 49, Snake River 36
Class 1A
Midwest 40, Guernsey 26
Inter-class
Powell 45, Shoshoni 35
Riverside at Lovell, (n)
Worland 51, Rocky Mountain 34
Burlington 65, Wind River 34
Cokeville at Kemmerer, (n)
Southeast 54, Pine Bluffs 43
Lusk 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25
Mountain View 41, Evanston 33
Pinedale at Jackson, (n)
Laramie 60, Rawlins 44
Interstate
Cheyenne East 65, Scottsbluff, Neb. 50
Upton 53, Newell, S.D. 39
Moorcroft at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian, (n)
Saturday
Class 4A
Green River at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Burns at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Newcastle at Rawlins, 3 p.m.
Class 2A Northeast
Big Horn at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Lusk at Shoshoni, 2:30 p.m.
Class 1A Southwest
Encampment at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 1 p.m.
Farson at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.
Hulett at Guernsey, 2:30 p.m.
Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.
Inter-class
Douglas at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Lovell at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.
Dubois at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.
Saratoga at Mountain View, 2:45 p.m.