Girls basketball scores
agate

Girls basketball scores

WyoVarsity logo

Thursday

Class 1A Southeast

Southeast 47, Lingle-Fort Laramie 24

Inter-class

Pinedale 48, Big Piney 43

Arvada-Clearmont 41, Sheridan sophs 30

Snake River 59, Lyman JV 41

Interstate

Rich, Utah 52, Cokeville 45

Mitchell, Neb. 35, Torrington 31

Teton, Idaho 57, Jackson 37

Pocatello, Idaho 37, Star Valley 19

Friday

Class 4A

Rock Springs 49, Star Valley 27

Thunder Basin 71, Cheyenne Central 48

Natrona County 48, Sheridan 41

Cody 59, Kelly Walsh 36

Class 3A

Douglas 77, Torrington 31

Wheatland at Buffalo, (n)

Thermopolis at Lander, (n)

Class 2A Northeast

Tongue River 46, Wright 22

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Hulett, (n)

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna 46, Rock River 23

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 41, Encampment 35

Farson 49, Snake River 36

Class 1A

Midwest 40, Guernsey 26

Inter-class

Powell 45, Shoshoni 35

Riverside at Lovell, (n)

Worland 51, Rocky Mountain 34

Burlington 65, Wind River 34

Cokeville at Kemmerer, (n)

Southeast 54, Pine Bluffs 43

Lusk 56, Lingle-Fort Laramie 25

Mountain View 41, Evanston 33

Pinedale at Jackson, (n)

Laramie 60, Rawlins 44

Interstate

Cheyenne East 65, Scottsbluff, Neb. 50

Upton 53, Newell, S.D. 39

Moorcroft at Rapid City (S.D.) Christian, (n)

Saturday

Class 4A

Green River at Thunder Basin, 1 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Burns at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Newcastle at Rawlins, 3 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Big Horn at Tongue River, 12:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lusk at Shoshoni, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Encampment at Snake River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Arvada-Clearmont vs Meeteetse, 1 p.m.

Farson at Hanna, 1:30 p.m.

Hulett at Guernsey, 2:30 p.m.

Arvada-Clearmont at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Douglas at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Lovell at Greybull, 1:30 p.m.

Dubois at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Saratoga at Mountain View, 2:45 p.m.

Riverside at Burlington, 5:30 p.m.

Lyman at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Interstate

Star Valley at Soda Springs, Idaho, 12:30 p.m.

Gillette at Gering, Neb., 2 p.m.

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Cheyenne Central, 2:30 p.m.

Hill City, S.D. at Sundance, 2:30 p.m.

