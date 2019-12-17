Girls basketball scores

Tuesday
Class 4A
Cheyenne East 71, Kelly Walsh 52
Class 3A
Worland 57, Buffalo 54
Inter-class
Lusk 53, Guernsey 46
Wednesday
Nike TOC
at Phoenix, Ariz.
WYOMING TEAM HERE: Thunder Basin
Thursday
Class 4A
Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Farson at Dubois, 4 p.m.
Inter-class
Newcastle at Sundance, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk, 5 p.m.
Moorcroft at Edgemont, S.D., 6 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
at Green River/Rock Springs
Rawlins vs Green River, 11:20 a.m.
Snake River vs Pinedale, 1 p.m.
Mountain View vs Riverton, 1 p.m.
Lyman vs Laramie, 2:40 p.m.
Cheyenne South vs Star Valley, 4:20 p.m.
Evanston vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.
Green River vs Bear lake, Idaho, 6 p.m.
Rock Springs vs Laramie, 7:40 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
at Shoshoni
Upton vs Burlington, 4:30 p.m.
Riverside vs Shoshoni, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Inter-class
Powell at Cody, 5:30 p.m.
Interstate
Billings Skyview at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Star Valley vs Laramie, 9:40 a.m.
Rawlins vs Jackson, 11:20 a.m.
Riverton vs Pinedale, 11:20 a.m.
Cheyenne South vs Evanston, 1 p.m.
Grace, Idaho vs Snake River, 2:40 p.m.
Lyman vs Green River, 4:20 p.m.
Jackson vs Mountain View, 4:20 p.m.
Bear Lake, Idaho vs Rock Springs, 4:20 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
Saratoga vs Shoshoni, 8:30 a.m.
Cokeville vs Dubois, 10 a.m.
Kemmerer vs Rocky Mountain, 11:30 a.m.
Meeteetse vs Farson, 1 p.m.
Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.
Burlington vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.
Saratoga vs Meeteetse, 4 p.m.
Farson vs Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.
Dogger Invite
Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 9 a.m.
Southeast vs Kaycee, noon
Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Kaycee, 3 p.m.
Hulett vs Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.
Stateline Shootout
Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.
Newcastle at Belle Fourche, S.D., 5:30 p.m.
East-West Classic
at Ethete/Pavillion
WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Big Horn, Wright, Greybull.
Saturday
Inter-class
Sheridan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Burlington vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.
Interstate
Scottsbluff, Neb. at Natrona County, 2 p.m.
Flaming Gorge Classic
Grace, Idaho vs Cheyenne South, 8 a.m.
Evanston vs Laramie, 11:20 a.m.
Rawlins vs Star Valley, 1 p.m.
Grace, Idaho vs Jackson, 1 p.m.
Snake River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.
Rock Springs vs Pinedale, 4:20 p.m.
Green River vs Mountain View, 6 p.m.
Riverton vs Lyman, 6 p.m.
Wrangler Invite
WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Shoshoni, Cokeville, Dubois, Kemmerer, Rocky Mountain, Meeteetse, Farson.
Dogger Invite
WHO'S HERE: Encampment, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Southeast, Kaycee, Hulett, Guernsey
East-West Classic
at Ethete/Pavillion
WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Big Horn, Wright, Greybull.