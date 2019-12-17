Girls basketball scores
View Comments
agate

Girls basketball scores

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
KW v East GBB

Cheyenne East Boden Liljedahl and Kelly Walsh's Logann Alvar fight over possession of the ball Tuesday in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Tuesday

Class 4A

Cheyenne East 71, Kelly Walsh 52

Class 3A

Worland 57, Buffalo 54

Inter-class

Lusk 53, Guernsey 46

Wednesday

Nike TOC

at Phoenix, Ariz.

WYOMING TEAM HERE: Thunder Basin

Thursday

Class 4A

Kelly Walsh at Natrona County, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Farson at Dubois, 4 p.m.

Inter-class

Newcastle at Sundance, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Sioux County, Neb. at Lusk, 5 p.m.

Moorcroft at Edgemont, S.D., 6 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

at Green River/Rock Springs

Rawlins vs Green River, 11:20 a.m.

Snake River vs Pinedale, 1 p.m.

Mountain View vs Riverton, 1 p.m.

Lyman vs Laramie, 2:40 p.m.

Cheyenne South vs Star Valley, 4:20 p.m.

Evanston vs Rawlins, 4:20 p.m.

Green River vs Bear lake, Idaho, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs vs Laramie, 7:40 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

at Shoshoni

Upton vs Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Riverside vs Shoshoni, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Inter-class

Powell at Cody, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Billings Skyview at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Star Valley vs Laramie, 9:40 a.m.

Rawlins vs Jackson, 11:20 a.m.

Riverton vs Pinedale, 11:20 a.m.

Cheyenne South vs Evanston, 1 p.m.

Grace, Idaho vs Snake River, 2:40 p.m.

Lyman vs Green River, 4:20 p.m.

Jackson vs Mountain View, 4:20 p.m.

Bear Lake, Idaho vs Rock Springs, 4:20 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

Saratoga vs Shoshoni, 8:30 a.m.

Cokeville vs Dubois, 10 a.m.

Kemmerer vs Rocky Mountain, 11:30 a.m.

Meeteetse vs Farson, 1 p.m.

Cokeville vs Rocky Mountain, 2:30 p.m.

Burlington vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.

Saratoga vs Meeteetse, 4 p.m.

Farson vs Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Dogger Invite

Encampment vs Lingle-Fort Laramie, 9 a.m.

Southeast vs Kaycee, noon

Lingle-Fort Laramie vs Kaycee, 3 p.m.

Hulett vs Guernsey, 4:30 p.m.

Stateline Shootout

Sundance at Lead-Deadwood, S.D.

Newcastle at Belle Fourche, S.D., 5:30 p.m.

East-West Classic

at Ethete/Pavillion

WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Big Horn, Wright, Greybull.

Saturday

Inter-class

Sheridan at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Burlington vs Thermopolis, 3:30 p.m.

Interstate

Scottsbluff, Neb. at Natrona County, 2 p.m.

Flaming Gorge Classic

Grace, Idaho vs Cheyenne South, 8 a.m.

Evanston vs Laramie, 11:20 a.m.

Rawlins vs Star Valley, 1 p.m.

Grace, Idaho vs Jackson, 1 p.m.

Snake River vs Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:40 p.m.

Rock Springs vs Pinedale, 4:20 p.m.

Green River vs Mountain View, 6 p.m.

Riverton vs Lyman, 6 p.m.

Rock Springs vs Pinedale, 6 p.m.

Wrangler Invite

WHO'S HERE: Saratoga, Shoshoni, Cokeville, Dubois, Kemmerer, Rocky Mountain, Meeteetse, Farson.

Dogger Invite

WHO'S HERE: Encampment, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Southeast, Kaycee, Hulett, Guernsey

East-West Classic

at Ethete/Pavillion

WHO'S HERE: Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, Big Horn, Wright, Greybull.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News