Girls basketball scores

Saturday
Class 4A Northeast
Natrona County 68, Gillette 55
Thunder Basin 77, Sheridan 36
Class 4A Northwest
Kelly Walsh 57, Riverton 42
Rock Springs 58, Cody 39
Class 4A Southwest
Green River 56, Jackson 14
Evanston 36, Star Valley 25
Class 3A Northeast
Newcastle 48, Buffalo 36
Douglas 74, Thermopolis 32
Class 3A Northwest
Lovell 28, Lander 25
Class 3A Southeast
Torrington 52, Burns 24
Rawlins 69, Wheatland 66, 2OT
Class 3A
You have free articles remaining.
Pinedale 53, Powell 43
Big Piney 26, Powell 21
Class 2A Southeast
Southeast 40, Glenrock 29
Class 2A
Big Horn 59, Greybull 47
Shoshoni 39, Tongue River 36
Class 1A Northeast
Arvada-Clearmont 45, Midwest 26
Class 1A Northwest
Ten Sleep 33, Burlington 29
Class 1A Southeast
Rock River 68, Guernsey 7
Class 1A Southwest
Cokeville 58, Snake River 40
Inter-class
Sundance 50, Hulett 44
Riverside 70, St. Stephens 34
Pine Bluffs 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie 16
Interstate
North Park, Colo. 57, Encampment 38