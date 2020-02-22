Girls basketball scores
agate

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Natrona County 68, Gillette 55

Thunder Basin 77, Sheridan 36

Class 4A Northwest

Kelly Walsh 57, Riverton 42

Rock Springs 58, Cody 39

Class 4A Southwest

Green River 56, Jackson 14

Evanston 36, Star Valley 25

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle 48, Buffalo 36

Douglas 74, Thermopolis 32

Class 3A Northwest

Lovell 28, Lander 25

Class 3A Southeast

Torrington 52, Burns 24

Rawlins 69, Wheatland 66, 2OT

Class 3A

Pinedale 53, Powell 43

Big Piney 26, Powell 21

Class 2A Southeast

Southeast 40, Glenrock 29

Class 2A

Big Horn 59, Greybull 47

Shoshoni 39, Tongue River 36

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont 45, Midwest 26

Class 1A Northwest

Ten Sleep 33, Burlington 29

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River 68, Guernsey 7

Class 1A Southwest

Cokeville 58, Snake River 40

Inter-class

Sundance 50, Hulett 44

Riverside 70, St. Stephens 34

Pine Bluffs 62, Lingle-Fort Laramie 16

Interstate

North Park, Colo. 57, Encampment 38

