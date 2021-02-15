 Skip to main content
Girls basketball scores
agate

Tuesday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central 41, Laramie 38

Class 3A

Rawlins 51, Lyman 46

Class 2A

Wyoming Indian at Riverside, canceled

Class 1A Northeast

Upton 57, Hulett 10

Class 1A Southeast

Hanna at Lingle-Fort Laramie, canceled

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga 43, Encampment 34

Inter-class

Ten Sleep at Worland frosh, (n)

Wednesday

Inter-class

Rock River at Laramie sophs, (n)

Thursday

Class 4A Southeast

Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne East at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Evanston at Green River, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Thermopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Douglas, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Mountain View at Kemmerer, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Wright, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian at Big Piney, 5:30 p.m.

Inter-class

Burlington at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Harding County, S.D. at Hulett, 5 p.m.

Friday

Class 4A Northeast

Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Cody at Natrona County, 5 p.m.

Riverton at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southeast

Laramie at Cheyenne Central, 6 p.m.

Cheyenne South at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Jackson at Star Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Northwest

Lander at Worland, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Burns at Rawlins, 5:30 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southwest

Kemmerer at Pinedale, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Lyman, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Moorcroft, 4 p.m.

Wright at Big Horn, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Northwest

Riverside at Shoshoni, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs at Lusk, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Kaycee at Arvada-Clearmont, 4:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Burlington at Meeteetse, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Guernsey at Hanna, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Southwest

Saratoga at Snake River, 5:30 p.m.

Cokeville at Farson, 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Dubois at Midwest, 4:30 p.m.

Encampment at Rock River, 5 p.m.

Inter-class

Glenrock at Lingle-Fort Laramie, 5:30 p.m.

Interstate

Lead-Deadwood, S.D. at Upton, 4:45 p.m.

Saturday

Class 4A Northeast

Thunder Basin at Sheridan, 11:30 a.m.

Gillette at Kelly Walsh, 12:30 p.m.

Class 4A Northwest

Natrona County at Riverton, 2 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cody, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A Southwest

Green River at Jackson, 1 p.m.

Star Valley at Evanston, 2 p.m.

Class 3A Northeast

Newcastle at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A Southeast

Rawlins at Wheatland, 3 p.m.

Torrington at Burns, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Powell at Mountain View, 10:30 a.m.

Class 2A Northeast

Sundance at Hulett, 2:30 p.m.

Tongue River at Moorcroft, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Greybull at Big Horn, 1:30 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wind River, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Northeast

Arvada-Clearmont at Midwest, 3 p.m.

Class 1A Northwest

Dubois at Meeteetse, 3 p.m.

Burlington at Ten Sleep, 5 p.m.

Class 1A Southeast

Rock River at Guernsey, noon

Class 1A Southwest

Rarson at Saratoga, 1 p.m.

Snake River at Cokeville, 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Hanna at Encampment, 2 p.m.

Inter-class

Lingle-Fort Laramie at Pine Bluffs, 2:30 p.m.

Glenrock at Southeast, 2:30 p.m.

