Five Natrona County Fillies representing four sports signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday in the NC Commons Room.

Megan Hagar (volleyball), Emily Manville and Tarryn Bailey (basketball), Kendra Meyer (softball) and Andraya Canchola (wrestling) will all continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Canchola, who finished second at 125 pounds at the inaugural girls' state wrestling championships three weeks ago, signed with Chadron State College.

Hagar, a three-time all-state selection, will play at Metro State University in Denver. She led the Fillies with 3.7 kills and 4.4 digs per set this past season.

Manville, who averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, will play hoops at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.

Bailey, who did not play this season, and Meyer will both play at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota. Meyer hit .510 with two home runs and 21 RBI for the Fillies last season.