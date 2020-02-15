Hot start powers Fillies to cruising 65-40 win over South

This year’s Natrona County Fillies wanted to return to form. They came into the season looking to bring the program back to a higher standard. And while just another Saturday afternoon inside Jerry Dalton Gym alone couldn’t accomplish that, a dominant win over Cheyenne South moved the Fillies one step closer toward their goal.

The Fillies bodied South throughout the first quarter by dominating the boards in jumping out to a 20-2 lead. They cruised the rest of the way for a 65-40 victory to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month.

Natrona County has now won at least 11 games in 22 of the past 23 seasons.

South only managed a layup from leading scorer Calysta Martinez at the 2-minute mark in the first period while the Fillies ran the court, scored second- and third-chance points and played with confidence. Senior Kate Robertson alone scored 9 of her 11 first-half points in the first quarter. Sophomore Alesha Lane followed suit and led the Fillies with 14 points at the half. Lane finished with 20 and Robertson added 17 with nine rebounds.

