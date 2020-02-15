Hot start powers Fillies to cruising 65-40 win over South

This year’s Natrona County Fillies wanted to return to form. They came into the season looking to bring the program back to a higher standard. And while just another Saturday afternoon inside Jerry Dalton Gym alone couldn’t accomplish that, a dominant win over Cheyenne South moved the Fillies one step closer toward their goal.
The Fillies bodied South throughout the first quarter by dominating the boards in jumping out to a 20-2 lead. They cruised the rest of the way for a 65-40 victory to win back-to-back games for the first time in a month.
Natrona County has now won at least 11 games in 22 of the past 23 seasons.
South only managed a layup from leading scorer Calysta Martinez at the 2-minute mark in the first period while the Fillies ran the court, scored second- and third-chance points and played with confidence. Senior Kate Robertson alone scored 9 of her 11 first-half points in the first quarter. Sophomore Alesha Lane followed suit and led the Fillies with 14 points at the half. Lane finished with 20 and Robertson added 17 with nine rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
South ended its 6-minute scoring drought to start the second quarter but could never dwindle the chasm to less than 15. The same Bison team that has scored over 41 points just once in their last eight games allowed that many in the game’s first 21 minutes. The Bison couldn’t solve the Fillies’ press, which continued to turn opportunities into points.
“That really gets us going,” sophomore Emma Patik said. “Because when I get one (steal) then I just want more, more, more and then I get even more aggressive.”
The Fillies, meanwhile, were unstoppable. Midway through the fourth quarter senior Tessa Coughenour pulled up from distance and drew an audible slap of an encroaching South defender. The shot went in anyway and Coughenour looked around in bewilderment by the lack of whistle. That brought laughter from the bench. Patik notched the last of her three steals minutes later and finished in transition. Typically known for her defensive prowess, the sophomore finished with a career-high 11 points off the bench.
Saturday’s game was the fourth time this season Natrona County broke 60 points and was its third-highest scoring output of the season.
Now the Fillies move forward. They have just four games remaining in the regular season — all three quadrant rematches as well as the Peach Basket against rival Kelly Walsh. And after going 1-2 in the first round of quadrant games, back-to-back wins provided a valuable confidence boost going into crunch time.
“If we just continue to play as a team and come out with that same level of intensity then we’re going to do great,” Patik said.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans