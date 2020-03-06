Junior Allyson Fertig becomes first Lady Bearcat to win Gatorade POTY

Douglas junior Allyson Fertig was named Wyoming Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday, becoming the first in a prestigious line of Bearcats to win the award.
"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years and helped me win this title," Fertig said in a tweet. "I couldn't have done it without my family, friends, coaches, and teammates. I'm proud to represent Wyoming Girl's High School Basketball!"
The annual award is given not only for on-the-court accomplishments but for exceptional community outreach and scholastic excellence. In addition to her 23.0 points, 13.9 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game, Fertig's volunteered to coach youth basketball and volleyball. She's also maintained a 4.14 GPA.
Fertig has been a starter for the Bearcats since the start of her freshman season as part of Douglas' talented junior class. As of Friday morning Douglas held a cumulative 75-2 record since Fertig's first game. Douglas played Torrington in the 3A West Regional semifinal on Friday evening. During that stretch the Bearcats have only lost to one in-state opponent (eventual 4A state champion Thunder Basin last season).
Fertig already holds the school record for field goals made in a game (12), field-goal percentage in a game (100.0) and a season (71.0), and blocks in a game (14), season (136) and career (231). Those statistics don't include numbers accrued this season. Her classmate and frequent on-court collaborator Joslin Igo broke the program record for assists in a season with 149 before regionals began.
In the fall Fertig announced her commitment to play basketball at the University of Wyoming.
"Yeah we were all pretty excited for her," Douglas head coach Cody Helenbolt told the Star-Tribune in a text.
