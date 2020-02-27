Katelynn Campbell's 30-foot 3 lifts Fillies to comeback Peach Basket win

Natrona County could hardly make a shot. Numerous field-goal droughts plagued the Fillies and the hostile environment of Kelly Walsh High School didn’t help.
A senior starter down and facing a 2-point deficit with 1 second left, the ball found sophomore Katelynn Campbell, typically a junior varsity player who sees limited varsity minutes. Even she didn’t think it would go in. But she said a prayer and fired from 33 feet anyway. And when it went in, lifting the Fillies to a come-from-behind 45-44 win, she didn’t believe it. Senior Kate Robertson went running before the ball snapped through the net. And when the horn sounded she went straight for Campbell.
Campbell’s last-moment bucket snapped Natrona County’s Peach Basket losing streak with teammates and fans alike flocking to her at center court. Half the gym jumped out of their seats — the other half put hands on heads with eyes on the scoreboard.
“It was supposed to go to the post so we could go to overtime,” Campbell gushed. “But that’s basketball. You have to think on the fly.”
The raucous atmosphere affected both teams from the outset. Natrona County shots fell shy of the backboard altogether while missed free throws and miscommunication bothered even the home team. Importance in each position proved itself early. Neither defense budged. The crowd fed off that intensity. And neither offense responded well.
Kelly Walsh established an early lead, answering the Fillies’ initial score with a 7-0 run — five of those points coming from senior Isabel Lyons. The Trojans maintained that lead until early in the second quarter when an Alesha Lane bucket capped a 7-0 run for the Fillies. That was their only field goal of the second period. Kelly Walsh senior Naya Shime answered on the Trojans’ next possession to give the home team another lead that lasted until midway through the final period.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite their shooting woes, the Fillies remained in contention because of free throws and the timely shots that did fall. Campbell hit a distance 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer to cut the Trojans’ lead to 3 and then the Fillies hit three straight from the charity stripe just before halftime to go into the break only down by 2. A transition layup from junior Paige Hill was the Trojans’ last second-quarter field goal. That drought allowed the rival Fillies to remain within reach.
Contentious defense helped the Fillies build hope even as their field-goal drought stretched into the second half. Sophomore Emma Patik finally snapped that streak just shy of 7 minutes with a jumper midway through the third period. Even with that lengthy drought, Patik’s bucket put the Fillies back to within one possession of the lead. That gave way to another bit of timely offense from the Fillies. Back-to-back 3s from seniors Kylie Hilderbrand and Robertson cut the deficit to a single point going into the fourth quarter. The stage was set.
Natrona County’s offense found life midway through the final quarter, taking the lead on back-to-back scores from Lane. The sophomore scored 20 on Kelly Walsh in December and finished with 15 on Thursday. Kelly Walsh then answered and seized control on a frantic series of events.
“Coming back from my rolled ankles and everything, sitting out last year and my first Peach Basket, winning it means the world to me,” Lane said. “And I’m sure it means the world to our seniors and Katelynn.”
Hill drove the lane and scored, drawing a foul from Robertson. She missed the free throw and Robertson received her fifth foul during a scrum for the rebound. An official issued her a technical foul immediately after, drawing ire from Fillies fans. The Trojans made just 2 of the 4 ensuing free throws and then senior Corin Carruth scored an up-and-under to give the home team a 4-point lead.
“We got this,” Hilderbrand remembered from the huddle. “We’re going to do this for each other and for Kate.”
Wounded by the loss of Robertson but not out, the Fillies scrapped back to within 1 with 20 seconds remaining. They even had the ball, timeout called, down by 2 with 5 seconds left. Then came the prayer. A broken in-bound play meant for the post that ended up with Campbell 30-plus feet away. And just like she did to close the first, she sank it from distance with pure elation.
Photos: Fillies defeat Trojans on last-second 3-pointer
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans