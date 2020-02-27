Katelynn Campbell's 30-foot 3 lifts Fillies to comeback Peach Basket win

Kelly Walsh established an early lead, answering the Fillies’ initial score with a 7-0 run — five of those points coming from senior Isabel Lyons. The Trojans maintained that lead until early in the second quarter when an Alesha Lane bucket capped a 7-0 run for the Fillies. That was their only field goal of the second period. Kelly Walsh senior Naya Shime answered on the Trojans’ next possession to give the home team another lead that lasted until midway through the final period.

Despite their shooting woes, the Fillies remained in contention because of free throws and the timely shots that did fall. Campbell hit a distance 3 just before the first-quarter buzzer to cut the Trojans’ lead to 3 and then the Fillies hit three straight from the charity stripe just before halftime to go into the break only down by 2. A transition layup from junior Paige Hill was the Trojans’ last second-quarter field goal. That drought allowed the rival Fillies to remain within reach.