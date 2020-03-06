Kaycee, Cokeville will meet for Class 1A girls basketball championship

Rock River senior Delaney Qualls scored the final five points of the third quarter on a 3-pointer and a baseline fadeaway at the buzzer to give the Longhorns a 16-13. They increased the margin to 20-13 before Kaycee junior Tinley Pierson scored seven points on a drive, a 3-pointer and a baseline shot that rolled around the rim before finally falling through the hoop to tie the game at 21-all.

“Obviously, this was a big game for us,” Pierson acknowledged. “At the beginning of the year we weren’t expected to be here.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pierson’s final shot in regulation was off the mark and the teams headed to overtime. After Pierson gave Kaycee the lead with a short jumper the game then moved to the free-throw line, where Pierson proceeded to miss the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones. Fortunately for the Lady Bucs, they rebounded each of the misses and eventually made it a 24-21 game when Arlette Ortega made 1 of 2 from the charity stripe.

“Madison (Gosney) and Jade (Maya) got some big rebounds and gave us some extra chances,” Danforth explained.

Ramirez and Pierson added two more free throws and Kaycee is moving on.