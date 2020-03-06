Kaycee, Cokeville will meet for Class 1A girls basketball championship

Friday’s Class 1A girls semifinal games at Jerry Dalton Gym were played at different speeds.
In the opener, Kaycee was just 7 of 30 (23.3 percent) from the field, made 3 of its final 11 free throws and still managed to pull out a 26-21 overtime victory over Rock River.
“We’ve relied on our defense all year,” Kaycee head coach Luke Danforth said.
In the other semifinal, defending state champ Cokeville and Upton surpassed the previous game’s point total with 6 minutes to play in the first half when Kylee Dayton’s 3-pointer gave the Panthers a 26-23 lead. The Panthers held on for a 54-53 victory to advance to the title game for the third year in a row.
Regardless of the varying point totals, the Lady Bucs and the Panthers will face off Saturday for the Wyoming State High School Class 1A Girls Championship.
In the opener, neither team scored a point until Kaycee’s Jackie Ramirez made 2 free throws with 4 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter. The game’s first basket came at the 2:40 mark courtesy of Bind Hill’s baseline jumper to give the Lady Bucs a 4-1 advantage.
Rock River, which was seeking its first semifinal victory in program history, exploded for eight points in the second quarter but still trailed 11-9 at the half.
Rock River senior Delaney Qualls scored the final five points of the third quarter on a 3-pointer and a baseline fadeaway at the buzzer to give the Longhorns a 16-13. They increased the margin to 20-13 before Kaycee junior Tinley Pierson scored seven points on a drive, a 3-pointer and a baseline shot that rolled around the rim before finally falling through the hoop to tie the game at 21-all.
“Obviously, this was a big game for us,” Pierson acknowledged. “At the beginning of the year we weren’t expected to be here.”
You have free articles remaining.
Pierson’s final shot in regulation was off the mark and the teams headed to overtime. After Pierson gave Kaycee the lead with a short jumper the game then moved to the free-throw line, where Pierson proceeded to miss the front end of three consecutive one-and-ones. Fortunately for the Lady Bucs, they rebounded each of the misses and eventually made it a 24-21 game when Arlette Ortega made 1 of 2 from the charity stripe.
“Madison (Gosney) and Jade (Maya) got some big rebounds and gave us some extra chances,” Danforth explained.
Ramirez and Pierson added two more free throws and Kaycee is moving on.
“It wasn’t our best game,” offered Pierson, who finished with 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting, “but we all had the game we had to have for us to win.”
Cokeville, which hasn’t lost to a 1A team in two years, found itself in a game-long battle with Upton. The Bobcats closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run to take a 30-29 lead into the half. They extended the margin to 35-31 before an 11-0 run by the Panthers.
But with the Upton crowd in full throat the Bobcats battled back, pulling within 44-42 at the end of the third quarter on two free throws from Paige Timberman.
“We haven’t had a close game all year,” Cokeville senior Kamille Nate said, “so it was a little nerve-wracking.”
Despite repeated surges by the Bobcats, Cokeville maintained its lead thanks to the play of sophomores Emmie Barnes and Kylee Dayton, who combined for 36 points.
A baseline drive by Jerrica Caylor pulled Upton to within 54-52 and the Panthers missed a couple chances to put the game away at the free-throw line. Alyson Louderback made 1 of 2 from the line with 9.2 seconds to play to cut the gap to 54-53. Tana Teichert then missed two free throws at the other end, but Upton was unable to convert on a last-second shot.
“We lucked out in the semifinals again,” Cokeville head coach Briant Teichert said. “At the end we made just enough plays to win.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN