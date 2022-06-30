Kayla Gilliam excited to return to Kelly Walsh and lead girls' basketball program

Kayla Gilliam knows what it takes to win at Kelly Walsh. The 2010 KW graduate (who went by Kayla Fakelman at the time) helped lead the Trojans basketball team to the Class 4A semifinals in 2009 before it lost to eventual state champion Gillette in overtime. It remains the last time Kelly Walsh won a first-round game at the state tournament.

Gilliam hopes to change that.

She accepted the challenge back in April when she was named the Trojans head coach.

"To be honest, I never saw this coming," Gilliam said in a phone interview this week. "But when we moved back to Casper I realized there was some other fire in my belly besides teaching."

Gilliam and her now-husband Luke Gilliam moved to Casper in 2015 shortly after both graduated from Colorado Christian University in Lakewood, Colorado. Kayla was a four-year starter on the Cougars' basketball team, helping lead CCU to the 2015 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA DII Tournament.

Kayla, who got her degree in elementary education, took a job at Cottonwood Elementary -- she'll be entering her third year as a fourth-grade teacher this fall after previously teaching kindergarten and first grade -- while Luke is the Business Development Manager at Visit Casper.

Upon returning to Casper, Gilliam kept up with the Trojans' progress.

"I volunteered at Kelly Walsh and I would stop by the gym from time to time," she said, "but it was never the right time for me to get into coaching."

Gilliam watched from the stands as the Trojans continued to make progress under head coach Sara Tuomi, who took over prior to the 2013-14 season. Kelly Walsh qualified for the state tournament in six of Tuomi's first seven seasons before falling short the past two years.

It was at the state tournament in March, however, when Gilliam's desire to be on the sidelines was rekindled.

"Luke and I went to state basketball and I felt like the fire was reignited," she admitted. "So before I could even physically apply for the job my heart was already in it."

The position came open shortly after the season when Tuomi stepped down after going 105-103 in nine seasons. Gilliam applied not long after and was announced as the new head coach on April 27.

She takes over a team that went 11-13 last season and failed to qualify for state when it lost to Cheyenne Central in overtime in the East Regional. The Trojans will have to replace five seniors, including leading scorer Logann Alvar and leading rebounder Makenna Clemens, but do return four seniors who saw significant playing time.

Gilliam got a first-hand look at that talent during open gyms in the spring as well as summer camps in June.

"We do have lots of returning talent as well as some incoming talent," Gilliam said. "I feel like Sara did a great job of getting people excited for girls basketball so it's my job to keep that excitement going."

Senior Peyton Carruth is the leading returning scorer at 8.7 points per game, followed by classmates Rylie Alberts (4.0 ppg), Cydney Eskew (3.9 ppg) and Aubreann Browning (2.4 ppg). Carruth and Eskew also are all-state volleyball players for the Trojans.

That multi-sport attitude is nothing new to Gilliam, who earned all-state honors in basketball, volleyball and soccer at Kelly Walsh. During her time at KW, Gilliam helped lead the Trojans to back-to-back runner-up finishes in state volleyball (2013-14), two West Regional championships (2014-15) and a state consolation title in soccer as well as the quarterfinal win in the state basketball tournament.

With her focus now solely on basketball, Gilliam has high hopes for the Trojans.

"I'm just incredibly honored to have the opportunity to help these girls build a program that they and the Kelly Walsh community can be proud of," she said.

