Kelly Walsh girls aim for physical improvement going into quadrant play

As promising as the Kelly Walsh girls’ season has become, it’s also come with its frustrations.
Head coach Sara Tuomi keeps reminding her team of a Taco John’s Invitational game against Cheyenne Central when the Trojans spotted the Tribe an 18-2 lead. Kelly Walsh ended up losing by 13 and shooting 13 percent from distance, while Riverton transfer Naya Shime scored a team-high 14 in her first basketball game since February 2018.
“That can never happen because we played three really good quarters,” Tuomi said after a recent win over Sheridan. “Had we have done one more we would have won that game but we can’t start 18-2.
“My message to the them is that I need to find those tough chicks.”
Enter a physical quadrant and enter sophomore Logann Alvar. She provided a lift off the bench in Cheyenne, allowing Kelly Walsh’s cycle of starting guards to catch a break without allowing the intensity to drop. That impressed Tuomi so much that Alvar earned the starting job against Sheridan and scored a team-high 12 in the win. And with the Trojans possibly being without Barrett Lloyd for the foreseeable future, Alvar’s role of a “tough chick” could allow for more playing time.
“She sets a great tone of physicality, which we were lacking,” Tuomi said. “And she does a really good job of getting to the boards and getting some rebounds, those tough, hard things that not a lot of girls really want to do.”
You have free articles remaining.
One aspect the Trojans (6-3) know they need to improve upon is defense. They’re the fourth-best scoring defense in 4A right now (41.9) and force a 4A-high 23.0 turnovers per game, but it’s not enough for what they want to accomplish. Some of that can be contributed to their physicality, as well as the ability to adapt a half-court offense into a stifling full-court defense.
Other parts of emphasis is that it’s still a young team. With the addition of Shime, the at least temporary subtraction of Lloyd and the unknown status of the rotation, the Trojans are still getting to know their spots.
“I think we’re just getting comfortable and getting our roles figured out and how to contribute to the team, if it’s shooting or passing or just rebounds,” senior Isabel Lyons said after the last game. “We’re just feeling it out right now.”
According to the senior, they’re still getting the nerves out. That’s where quadrant play comes in handy because they’re, essentially, dealt with a clean slate.
Kelly Walsh starts with Cody (5-4), which has already shown an ability to scrap with speed and outside shooting. A successful defensive effort against the Fillies will take the Trojans a long ways in a quadrant that also involves surprises in Riverton (9-3) and Rock Springs (6-4).
Regardless of who else is in the quadrant, the Trojans’ biggest competition could be themselves. With a ceiling as high as theirs, it could come down to not beating themselves.
“The potential’s there,” Shime said, “we just need to work hard and get after it.”
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans