Kelly Walsh girls aim for physical improvement going into quadrant play

One aspect the Trojans (6-3) know they need to improve upon is defense. They’re the fourth-best scoring defense in 4A right now (41.9) and force a 4A-high 23.0 turnovers per game, but it’s not enough for what they want to accomplish. Some of that can be contributed to their physicality, as well as the ability to adapt a half-court offense into a stifling full-court defense.

Other parts of emphasis is that it’s still a young team. With the addition of Shime, the at least temporary subtraction of Lloyd and the unknown status of the rotation, the Trojans are still getting to know their spots.

“I think we’re just getting comfortable and getting our roles figured out and how to contribute to the team, if it’s shooting or passing or just rebounds,” senior Isabel Lyons said after the last game. “We’re just feeling it out right now.”

According to the senior, they’re still getting the nerves out. That’s where quadrant play comes in handy because they’re, essentially, dealt with a clean slate.

Kelly Walsh starts with Cody (5-4), which has already shown an ability to scrap with speed and outside shooting. A successful defensive effort against the Fillies will take the Trojans a long ways in a quadrant that also involves surprises in Riverton (9-3) and Rock Springs (6-4).