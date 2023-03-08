The Trojans are playing with house money.

The Kelly Walsh girls basketball team entered last week's Class 4A West Regional in Afton with just four wins on the season but left with victories over host Star Valley and Evanston to earn the No. 4 seed for this weekend's Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships.

"It turned out well," first-year Kelly Walsh head coach Kayla Gilliam said. "It was all about working hard and staying true to the process. We just wanted to be playing our best basketball in March."

The Trojans (6-17) knocked off South No. 2 seed Star Valley 42-37 in their opener, lost to undefeated Cody 71-35 in the semifinals in the semifinals and secured a state berth with a 58-54 overtime victory over the Red Devils. A 42-39 loss to Star Valley in the third-place game left KW with the No. 4 seed. The Trojans take on East Regional winner Thunder Basin on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Natrona County's Jerry Dalton Gym.

"I thought we played tough and we executed against Star Valley," Gilliam said. "And against Cody we were only down 15 at the half before they took over. Then we had to turn around and play Evanston in an early morning game, but I think passion beat logic."

This will be Kelly Walsh's first time playing at state since 2019. The Trojans qualified for state in 2020 but their first-round game against NC was canceled minutes before tip-off due to the pandemic. So this will be the first and last time for the KW seniors to play at state.

"This is a big deal for those girls," Gilliam noted.

Senior Cydney Eskew leads the Trojans in scoring at 10.4 points per game, followed by classmates Peyton Carruth (7.7 ppg), Rylie Alberts (6.7 ppg) and Aubreanne Browning (5.5 ppg).

Gilliam, a former three-sport standout at Kelly Walsh, helped lead the Trojans to the semifinals in 2009 where they lost to eventual state champion Gillette in overtime. It's the last time KW won a quarterfinal game at state.

The Trojans will be a decided underdog Thursday against Thunder Basin. The Bolts (20-4) were 3-0 against the Cheyenne schools last weekend, including a 53-45 victory over two-time defending state champ Cheyenne East in the East Regional championship game. Senior guard Laney McCarty leads the team in scoring at 18.0 ppg while 6-foot-2 senior center Joelie Spelts averages 13.9 ppg.

Gilliam knows the Trojans have their work cut out for them this weekend, but believes her team will be ready for the challenge.

"We have to come out ready to fight on Thursday," she said. "It would be easy for us to settle with what we did last weekend, but we can't be satisfied."