Kelly Walsh girls' basketball coach Sara Tuomi steps down after 9 seasons

After nine seasons as the head coach of the Kelly Walsh girls basketball team, Sara Tuomi recently resigned her position.

Tuomi took over the Trojans prior to the 2013-14 season and leaves as the winningest coach in program history. She finished 105-103 and led Kelly Walsh to the state tournament six times (2014-15, 2017-20). KW went 1-10 at the state tournament under Tuomi.

From 2017-18 to 2019-20 the Trojans went 53-19. They were 17-5 in the 2019-20 season and entered the state tournament as the West Regional No. 1 seed, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Kelly Walsh was 2-17 in the 2020-21 season and went 11-13 this past season, failing to qualify for the Class 4A both years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.