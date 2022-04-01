 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kelly Walsh girls' basketball coach Sara Tuomi steps down after 9 seasons

KW vs Rock Springs Girls (copy)

Kelly Walsh girls head basketball coach Sara Tuomi talks with her team before the Trojans take the court for their game against Rock Springs on Jan. 26, 2019 in Casper.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

After nine seasons as the head coach of the Kelly Walsh girls basketball team, Sara Tuomi recently resigned her position.

Tuomi took over the Trojans prior to the 2013-14 season and leaves as the winningest coach in program history. She finished 105-103 and led Kelly Walsh to the state tournament six times (2014-15, 2017-20). KW went 1-10 at the state tournament under Tuomi.

From 2017-18 to 2019-20 the Trojans went 53-19. They were 17-5 in the 2019-20 season and entered the state tournament as the West Regional No. 1 seed, but the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.

Kelly Walsh was 2-17 in the 2020-21 season and went 11-13 this past season, failing to qualify for the Class 4A both years.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

