Kelly Walsh girls basketball falls short against Sheridan

Kelly Walsh and Sheridan traded baskets and free throws down the stretch before the Broncs held on for a 61-60 Class 4A Northeast Conference victory Friday at the KW Gym in Casper.

The game was tied four times in the fourth quarter, but Libby Gardner hit a 3-pointer for the Broncs for a 59-56 Sheridan advantage. Katie Farley made two free throws for the Trojans (6-7, 0-3 NE), but Samantha Spielman answered with two charity tosses of her own for the Broncs (7-5, 1-2 NE) for a 61-58 lead with 44.8 seconds to play.

After a scramble for the ball on KW's next possession, Elayna Chafeehit a 15-foot jumper to make it 61-60 with less than 10 seconds remaining. The Trojans then stole the inbounds pass, but Peyton Carruth was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer.

Chafee knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:39 remaining to give Kelly Walsh a 56-54 lead but the Broncs got to the rim to tie the game with 1:27 on the clock.

Kelly Walsh jumped on Sheridan early, leading 9-0 on three 3-pointers and 16-4 at the end of the first quarter on a running jumper by Alvar just before the buzzer.

Sheridan cut the margin to 18-12 midway through the second quarter, but a triple from Logann Alvar and a basket by Carruth pushed the lead back to double digits at 23-12. Carruth added a 3-pointer to answer a 3 from Spielman, but the Broncs ended the half on an 11-3 run to trail just 28-24 at the break.

Sheridan took its first lead of the game at 38-37 with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play in the third quarter on two free throws from Adeline Burgess. The Broncs extended the advantage to 43-37 capped by a 3-pointer from Spielman. The Trojans responded, with Alvar hitting a mid-range jumper and then Carruth and Alvar knocking down shots from deep to give KW a 45-43 lead.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.