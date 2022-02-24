Kelly Walsh girls pull away in fourth quarter to take down Natrona County

For the first time in three years, the girls' Peach Basket trophy belongs to Kelly Walsh after the Trojans pulled away down the stretch for a 66-52 victory over crosstown rival Natrona County on Thursday at the KW Gym.

The Fillies (14-7) scored the final four points of the third quarter and Tamryn Blom's free throw to begin the fourth cut the Trojans' lead to 44-42. That was as close as Natrona County would get.

KW senior Elayna Chafee made 1 of 2 from the line and then knocked down a 3-pointer and senior Katie Farley drove the baseline and made a reverse layup for a 50-42 advantage.

Every time NC scored to cut into the lead, KW had an answer. The Trojans responded to back-to-back drives to the rim by NC senior Emma Patik with two free throws from Chafee and a follow shot by Peyton Carruth.

"We talked about in the third and fourth quarters how we couldn't settle offensively," KW head coach Sara Tuomi said. "And we had to get defensive stops."

The Trojans (10-10) did just that.

Natrona County led throughout the first quarter, taking a 4-0 lead on a layup from Patik and a drive to the rim from Megan Hagar. After Kelly Walsh tied the game at 8-all on a putback from Carruth, the Fillies used a 6-0 run for a 14-8 advantage. Chafee then made an 18-footer and got free for a layup to pull the Trojans within 14-12 heading to the second quarter.

Junior Rylie Alberts gave KW its first lead of the game with a 3-pointer and added another shot from distance for an 18-15 advantage. Hagar answered with a triple of her own on the other end before six consecutive points from senior Logann Alvar made it 24-18 for the host Trojans. The final basket of the 6-0 run came after Alvar stole the ball following an NC defensive rebound.

Carruth made four free throws in the final 40 seconds of the half as the Trojans took a 33-27 lead at the break.

Kelly Walsh extended its advantage to 42-35 late in the third on a 3-pointer from Alvar. But the Fillies turned up its defensive pressure and cut the lead to 44-41 heading to the final 8 minutes.

"We just had to stay focused," Alvar said. "I thought we played with a lot of good energy."

Kelly Walsh has now won two games in a row heading into Friday's regular-season finale at Sheridan.

"Obviously, tonight's win was big," Tuomi said, "but we really want that one tomorrow. Hopefully this games gives us some momentum."

Alvar had 17 points to lead three KW players in double figures, with Chafee adding 14 and Carruth 13. Patik had a game-high 23 points for NC and Hagar added eight.

