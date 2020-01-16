Kelly Walsh shows promise for exciting 2020 with win over Sheridan

Having taken nearly 5 minutes to score their first field goal, and after Alvar answered with a close jumper, Sheridan took a timeout to regain their composure. The Broncs finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a modest 14-11 lead.

“I think our defense needs to get better,” Lyons explained. “We need to work more on our help and we also need to limit our turnovers a bit more and get set up in our offense.”

The two sides stayed neck-and-neck throughout the second quarter as both offenses started to come alive. Kelly Walsh, especially, found more consistency and used a 12-0 run to take another multi-possession lead. The Trojans improved their rebounding and used their length to poke balls free, spurring on their transition game. They saw through scoring inconsistencies and droughts in order to take a 33-22 lead and a gym full of energy into halftime.