Kelly Walsh shows promise for exciting 2020 with win over Sheridan

Incomplete and inspiring, the Kelly Walsh Trojans brought a mixed bag in their return to Kelly Walsh High School on Thursday night. Despite the night’s sluggish start the home team walked away instilling excitement in what 2020 could bring.
Home fans got their first look at Riverton transfer Naya Shime, whose presence gave the Trojans three NCAA Division I volleyball signees alongside seniors Corin Carruth and Danilynn Schell, and a tenacious group of underclassmen kick-started the sputtering Trojans in a 62-52 win over Sheridan.
“I thought it was good,” senior Isabel Lyons said afterwards. “There are a lot of things we can work on but it was a good team win, we all contributed and played our roles pretty well.”
That return, however, came with an initial bout of either nerves or rust or a mixture of the two. It took 3 minutes, 22 seconds for senior Sarah Strube to score the game’s first field goal, coming on a fast-break layup to put the home squad up 3-0.
Both sides saw that slow start and tried to take advantage with aggressive opportunism. Kelly Walsh found success with its full-court press, especially with junior Logann Alvar’s active pressure. Alvar, who earned the start, at one point forced a 10-second violation with her ball pressure. Alvar’s emergence helped fill the gaps left behind by Barrett Lloyd’s absence as the junior spent Thursday night on the bench in game-day street attire. Sheridan, meanwhile, matched that on-ball pressure and seized rebounds with a tenacity the Trojans weren’t prepared for. Even when senior Jayla Johnson corralled a defensive rebound, Broncs’ senior Katie Logocki picked the pocket and tossed up a quick layup.
Having taken nearly 5 minutes to score their first field goal, and after Alvar answered with a close jumper, Sheridan took a timeout to regain their composure. The Broncs finished the quarter on a 7-0 run to take a modest 14-11 lead.
“I think our defense needs to get better,” Lyons explained. “We need to work more on our help and we also need to limit our turnovers a bit more and get set up in our offense.”
The two sides stayed neck-and-neck throughout the second quarter as both offenses started to come alive. Kelly Walsh, especially, found more consistency and used a 12-0 run to take another multi-possession lead. The Trojans improved their rebounding and used their length to poke balls free, spurring on their transition game. They saw through scoring inconsistencies and droughts in order to take a 33-22 lead and a gym full of energy into halftime.
Kelly Walsh didn’t find as much second-half consistency in the post with Johnson and Rachel Schmucker as usual but the Sheridan offense struggled against that size on the offensive end, which made it near-impossible for the Broncs to come back. The visitors extended the court with a press and tried to match size with tempo, which played into the strengths of the Trojans’ rotating guard lineup of Alvar, seniors Schell and Strube and junior Paige Hill. By the time Carruth, Lyons and Shime returned to the court the game was already in tow.
Sheridan trimmed the lead to as little as 12 with 1:42 left but the comeback simply wasn’t enough. Too little, too late for the Broncs.
“We played pretty well and got the W,” Shime stated.
Carruth finished with a team-high 13 points while Shime added 11. Lyons added nine, Schell and Alvar scored eight each. Shime added a team-high nine rebounds.
That win, albeit shorthanded, extended Kelly Walsh’s modest winning streak to three games. It started as a much closer meeting than the previous meeting between the two at the Strannigan Classic in Riverton to open the season but it finished with the same result. The Trojans won that by 26, led by a game-high 15 points from Carruth. Back then the Trojans were rusty and incomplete. The same could be said for at least part of Thursday night’s game, but by the end the looked less like a work in progress and more like a budding contender.
