Lander girls' impressive season continues at Class 3A state basketball championships

Lander senior Demi Stauffenberg scored just four points in the Tigers’ quarterfinal game against Newcastle at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Basketball Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

In years past that would have likely resulted in a Lander loss. Not Thursday, though.

Sophomore Taline Tendore had 17 points, senior Ryan Bell added 16 and senior Whitney Hansen had 10 to lift the Tigers to a 52-45 victory over the Dogies and into the semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Stauffenberg, who has started since she was a freshman and led the team in scoring each of the past three seasons, welcomes the opportunity for her teammates to take some of the scoring load off her. Junior Megan Winfield is the team’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, followed by Stauffenberg at 9.8 ppg. In addition, Tendore, Bell and Hansen average a combined 24.6 points per game.

“I feel like it’s taken the pressure off of me,” Stauffenberg said, “because I feel like in the past I had to score for us to win. This year the pressure is off and we all take turns having our game. It’s just so much more fun to play like that.”

Added Hansen: “We bring out the best in each other. I feel like because we’ve had another year together we work better to bring out each other’s strengths.”

Stauffenberg still led the Tigers in scoring eight times this season, including 23-point efforts in victories against Worland and Jackson in late January. Tendore also had eight games where she was the team’s leading scorer, followed by Winfield with five, Bell with three and Hansen with one.

“We have five kids that can really shoot the ball depending on if it’s their day or not,” said Lander head coach Serol Stauffenberg, who is also Demi’s father. “These girls have the confidence that they can give the ball to someone else and something good will happen.

“From Demi’s perspective, she’s happy. She wants Lander to win, that’s what’s most important to her.”

The Tigers improved to 21-4 on the season ahead of Friday’s semifinal game against three-time defending state champion Douglas. That’s the most wins for the program since the 2005-06 team went 25-5 and won the state championship. Thursday’s quarterfinal victory also gave Lander back-to-back appearances in the semifinals for the first time since 2002-06.

After starting the season 1-3 — the losses were to Class 4A Sheridan, defending 4A state champ Cheyenne East and Douglas — the Tigers won 19 in a row before losing to Lyman in the West Regional championship game last weekend.

Now in his fourth year leading the Tigers, Serol Stauffenberg entered Friday with a 67-32 record and four consecutive state tournament qualifications. Even though the 2020 state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, it marks Lander’s longest streak since 2002-07.

He credits the senior class of Demi Stauffenberg, Bell and Hansen for helping lift the program to new heights.

“Those three have been playing since they were freshmen and Demi has started since she was a freshman,” he said. “Minus a trip when we had to turn around at Hell’s Half Acre because of COVID, we’ve been fortunate enough to be down here all four years.”

Obviously, the Tigers want to make the March trip to Casper an annual occurrence. The next step is heading back to Fremont County with a trophy from the state tournament, which hasn’t happened since 2006. This year’s senior class believes that drought will end Saturday, when the Tigers hope to end the season with a victory for the first time in 22 years.

“It’s exciting times for these kids,” Serol Stauffenberg said.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Douglas outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 41-38 semifinal victory Friday at Casper College’s Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.