 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laramie girls basketball names Terrance Reese as new head coach
0 comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Laramie girls basketball names Terrance Reese as new head coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laramie

Laramie

Pending approval by the Albany County School Board, Terrance Reese is set to become the new head girls basketball coach at Laramie High School.

Reese, who has been coaching and teaching in Albany County for 14 years, compiled a 65-37 record as the girls head coach at Rock River from 2014-18. During that time the Longhorns qualified for the Class 1A state tournament three times (2016-18) and won the program's first game at state in 2017.

Reese replaces Nick Darling, who led the Plainsmen to a 7-12 mark this past season. Reese will be Laramie's fourth head coach in the past five seasons.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News