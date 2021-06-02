Laramie girls basketball names Terrance Reese as new head coach

Pending approval by the Albany County School Board, Terrance Reese is set to become the new head girls basketball coach at Laramie High School.
Reese, who has been coaching and teaching in Albany County for 14 years, compiled a 65-37 record as the girls head coach at Rock River from 2014-18. During that time the Longhorns qualified for the Class 1A state tournament three times (2016-18) and won the program's first game at state in 2017.
Reese replaces Nick Darling, who led the Plainsmen to a 7-12 mark this past season. Reese will be Laramie's fourth head coach in the past five seasons.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.