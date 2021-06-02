Laramie girls basketball names Terrance Reese as new head coach

Pending approval by the Albany County School Board, Terrance Reese is set to become the new head girls basketball coach at Laramie High School.

Reese, who has been coaching and teaching in Albany County for 14 years, compiled a 65-37 record as the girls head coach at Rock River from 2014-18. During that time the Longhorns qualified for the Class 1A state tournament three times (2016-18) and won the program's first game at state in 2017.