Longtime Gillette girls basketball coach Mich Holst steps down

“I’m just rambling. Nobody wants to hear this.”

The coach was nervous, but understandably so. After all, it was a surprise party and he didn’t know about it until he walked in.

“I’m embarrassed,” Holst said. “This isn’t for me, is it?”

While the 45-minute celebration brought on more laughs than tears, the raw emotions showed just how much of an impact Holst made on anyone who came in contact with him throughout his career.

Toms, who went on to play college basketball at Sheridan College and Black Hills State University, gives Holst all the credit for pushing to her to want to play the sport at a higher level.

“All the jokes and funny memories aside, I learned so much about life and what it is to be a good person, a good teammate, a good leader and just a good coworker,” Toms said. “I learned that when things are tough you don’t just get to give up and you don’t just get to stop. You have people relying on you to pull your weight and the end result is often worth it.”

Winning wasn’t everything for Holst, but he sure hated losing. In his 21 years, the Camels’ record was 429-132 (.765 winning percentage).