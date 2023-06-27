Molly Hays, who led Cody to the Class 4A state championship in March, announced on social media on Monday that she had committed to continue her basketball career at Idaho State University.

Hays tweeted: "I am excited and grateful to announce my commitment to play basketball at Idaho State University! I would like to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, and Coach Sobolewski, @HeartofaBengal, and @isucoachmaiya for believing in me and giving me such an amazing opportunity!"

The 5-foot-8 rising senior averaged 20.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.7 steals for the Fillies (25-0) this past season. Hays was named the state's Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year just prior to the state tournament and proceeded to average 21.3 points on 21-of-41 (51.2%) shooting from the field in helping Cody secure the program's first state title.

Hays is a three-time all-state selection for the Fillies, who have gone 69-7 the past three seasons and advanced to the 4A championship game the last three years. They lost to Cheyenne East in the title game in both 2021 and '22 before defeating the Thunderbirds 63-45 this year in the semifinals with Hays scoring a game-high 23 points.

Cody defeated Thunder Basin 65-53 in the championship game as Hays led the way with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Idaho State was 11-19 this past season and lost to Portland State in the first round of the Big Sky Tournament. Prior to that, though, the Bengals were the Big Sky regular-season champs in both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. They also won the Big Sky Tournament in 2021 to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. Idaho State's 2021-22 season ended with a 76-73 overtime loss to Wyoming in the first round of the WNIT.

