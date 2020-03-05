Moorcroft, Chiefs make history with Lusk, Hornets also advancing

Natrona County High School’s Jerry Dalton Gym teemed with energy coming out of the short mid-day break during the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships on Thursday. Neither Riverside or Moorcroft had made it this far in years. Fans and teams alike brought their frantic desires to the court.

Moorcroft dominated the second half of what had been a back-and-forth slugfest to beat Riverside 50-36 and score the program’s first quarterfinal win in what was already its first state tournament appearance in 15 years.

“This is the first time we’ve been to state in 15 years,” Moorcroft senior Lizzie Peterson said. “So everyone just came out and wanted that win and got it.”

Peterson was one of three Wolves to tie a team-high 9 points. The other two were the Wolves’ only other seniors — Kaylei Petz and RiLee Bonaguidi. Bonaguidi delivered two crucial 3’s, including an electrifying one to end the first quarter from mid-court. Buckets like that helped Moorcroft outscore the Rebels 21-13 in the second half and pull away.