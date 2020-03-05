Moorcroft, Chiefs make history with Lusk, Hornets also advancing

Natrona County High School’s Jerry Dalton Gym teemed with energy coming out of the short mid-day break during the 2020 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Girls Basketball Championships on Thursday. Neither Riverside or Moorcroft had made it this far in years. Fans and teams alike brought their frantic desires to the court.
Moorcroft dominated the second half of what had been a back-and-forth slugfest to beat Riverside 50-36 and score the program’s first quarterfinal win in what was already its first state tournament appearance in 15 years.
“This is the first time we’ve been to state in 15 years,” Moorcroft senior Lizzie Peterson said. “So everyone just came out and wanted that win and got it.”
Peterson was one of three Wolves to tie a team-high 9 points. The other two were the Wolves’ only other seniors — Kaylei Petz and RiLee Bonaguidi. Bonaguidi delivered two crucial 3’s, including an electrifying one to end the first quarter from mid-court. Buckets like that helped Moorcroft outscore the Rebels 21-13 in the second half and pull away.
“You can’t have the groove without your teammates having the good passes and good dribbling,” Bonaguidi said. “We couldn’t have done it without each other. It was nice that when someone was off, someone else was on. We trust each other to shoot the ball.”
The Wolves’ historic semifinal bid pitted them against Wyoming Indian in the final quarterfinal. The Chiefs played to a tight contest early with Southeast before outscoring the Cyclones 21-0 in the second quarter and pulling away for a 56-19 win. Southeast’s 19 points was the lowest scoring output in Class 2A state tournament history.
Chiefs junior Sandie Friday scored a day-high 20 points on a perfect 9 of 9 from the field while classmate Angela Astorga added 18.
Lusk junior Courtney Rowley knew her team needed to start hot in the 9 a.m. game against Rocky Mountain. Neither did — combining for 19 first-half points — but the Tigers pulled off a win anyway. Lusk took the tight game and stretched its lead to 11 points once shots started to fall.
“We figured out they were doing box-and-one on me,” Rowley said. “After we starting running a few plays where I got to the middle, I hit some jumpers and Jozalyn (Potter) was driving, we got our flow once we made those three or four baskets.”
Then came a scary shock to the Tigers. Lone senior Lucy Ceaglske went down just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. Officials quickly tended to her and an ambulance was called in. Early indications stated she broke her arm in a collision.
Rocky Mountain rallied. Grizzlies senior Teagan Townsend hit a 3 and then Kiara Jolley sank two free throws to cut the lead to just 32-29 with 23.5 seconds left.
“We knew that we had to finish and we knew we had to keep a good mindset and do it for Lucy,” Rowley said. “She’s our only senior, it was her last game. It was very emotional watching it, hearing it, but we knew we had to finish strong and do it for her.”
Rocky Mountain finished 8 of 54 (14.8 percent) from the floor.
Lusk advanced into Friday’s first semifinal against Pine Bluffs, which outscored Kemmerer 40-21 in the second half of Thursday’s quarterfinal in a 57-30 win.
Hornets senior Savannah Norman scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half, part of the purple and gold’s 7-for-13 free-throw shooting stretch, to help Pine Bluffs advance into the semifinals for the second consecutive season.
Kemmerer sophomore Olivia Nielson tallied a double-double in the Rangers’ effort with game highs in points (17) and rebounds (13).
