Moorcroft girls take down Wyoming Indian to reach first state title game

The Moorcroft Wolves entered uncharted territory Friday. The girls basketball team advanced to the state championship game for the first time in program history with a 55-34 victory over three-time defending state champ Wyoming Indian at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

“This feels amazing,” said Moorroft senior Kyanna Petz, who led all scorers with 18 points.

Junior Talissa Fischbach gave the Wolves (23-4) the lead for good at 11-9 with back-to-back 3-pointers late in the opening quarter. Sophomore Natalee Scribner hit a triple to give Moorcroft a 15-0 lead after the opening 8 minutes. A fast-break layup from junior Kailee Gill and a free throw from Kyanna Petz allowed the Wolves to double up the Chiefs at 18-9.

Wyoming Indian (18-6) took advantage of some Moorcroft misses and went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line to pull within 20-15 midway through the second quarter.

The Wolves responded with an 11-0 run, capped by two free throws and a layup from Gill to extend the lead to 31-15. Fischbach added two more from the charity stripe for a 33-15 halftime lead.

“That’s a really good team with a great coach and we knew we couldn’t let them get going,” Moorcroft head coach Dusty Petz said of Wyoming Indian and its longtime coach Aleta Moss. “We wanted to avoid having them go on runs and we did that. And it seemed like every time they had a little bit of a run we answered with a run of our own.”

The Chiefs, who returned just one player who saw significant minutes in last year’s state tournament, opened the second half with a 3-pointer from Taylor Trosper and a breakaway layup from Inez Harris, much to the delight of the Wyoming Indian fans.

Once again, Moorcroft had an answer. Gill made a mid-range jumper, Petz scored on a putback and Fischbach added two free throws for a 39-22 lead. Moments later the Wolves took their biggest lead of the game (43-22) on a 3 from Petz.

“I think our defensive pressure was the key to the game,” Dusty Petz said.

The Wolves forced 26 Wyoming Indian turnovers and had 16 steals, with Fischbach getting six and Camlynn Connally four.

Kyanna Petz finished with 18 points to lead Moorcroft, with Petz adding 16 and Gill 10.

Harris had 16 points for Wyoming Indian.

Kyanna Petz, who has been an integral part of the Wolves’ emergence as a 2A contender during her four-year career, made a point of recognizing the previous Moorcroft teams that preceded her senior class.

Moorcroft went 0-21 in 2015, the year before Dusty Petz took over as the head coach. Two years ago, the Wolves ended a 14-year streak of not qualifying for the state tournament with a third-place finish. Friday, the Wolves are playing for a state championship.

“This team is going to the state championship for the first time, but there are a lot of (former Moorcroft) teams that are part of this,” she said. “We built this program from the ground up, but it was the teams before us that put in the work and allowed us to get here.”

Moorcroft will play the winner of Friday’s late semifinal game between Sundance and Rocky Mountain.

