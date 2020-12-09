Natrona County Fillies are ready to push the tempo this basketball season

Don’t expect a repeat of those numbers this season. With Roberts now at Casper College and Lane out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Fillies are looking to play at a faster pace.

“We’re moving to a new style of play where we’ll be more up tempo and more pressure defense,” Costello said. “It will be fun to see how we adjust to that.”

It helps that the Fillies have a solid group of guards and wings that are expected to excel in the new system. Senior Brooklyn Hytrek averaged 5.9 points per game last season, while juniors Tamryn Blom, Emma Patik and Katelynn Campbell combined to average 10 points per contest.

“Last year we had some good interior players so we wanted to play a style that took advantage of our strengths,” Costello explained. “Now, with Kate graduated and Alesha out we’ve got some really good guards, so we’re going to switch our style and play to their strengths.

“It’s a fun style to get up and press and hopefully get out and run.”

Costello expects his team to be challenged this weekend, which is just fine with him.

“It should be two really good games out of the gate,” he said. “The first games of the season always show you what you need to work on.”

