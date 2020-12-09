Natrona County Fillies are ready to push the tempo this basketball season

Nearly nine months after its season came to a premature end because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Natrona County girls basketball team is set to return to the court.
The Fillies, who were scheduled to play rival Kelly Walsh in the first round of the Class 4A state basketball tournament before the 3A/4A tournament was canceled in March, open their season Thursday at home against Laramie. Two nights later, they head across town to once again face the Trojans.
With restrictions in place because of COVID-19 concerns that eliminated preseason tournaments and cut down on the number of games — Natrona County has 17 contests on its scheduled — the 2020-21 season will be unlike any other. But the fact the Fillies and most of the rest of the teams in the state will return to the court this weekend is a good sign.
“Before practice and after practice everything is different,” NC head coach Brian Costello said, “but once the girls step between the lines it’s just basketball again. It’s really great for them to have this opportunity and we’re really thankful for it.”
One year removed from a one-win season, the Fillies went 16-8 last season and finished fourth at the East Regionals behind a powerful inside game led by Kate Robertson and then-sophomore Alesha Lane. Natrona County was third in 4A with a plus-seven rebound margin.
Don’t expect a repeat of those numbers this season. With Roberts now at Casper College and Lane out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the Fillies are looking to play at a faster pace.
“We’re moving to a new style of play where we’ll be more up tempo and more pressure defense,” Costello said. “It will be fun to see how we adjust to that.”
It helps that the Fillies have a solid group of guards and wings that are expected to excel in the new system. Senior Brooklyn Hytrek averaged 5.9 points per game last season, while juniors Tamryn Blom, Emma Patik and Katelynn Campbell combined to average 10 points per contest.
“Last year we had some good interior players so we wanted to play a style that took advantage of our strengths,” Costello explained. “Now, with Kate graduated and Alesha out we’ve got some really good guards, so we’re going to switch our style and play to their strengths.
“It’s a fun style to get up and press and hopefully get out and run.”
Costello expects his team to be challenged this weekend, which is just fine with him.
“It should be two really good games out of the gate,” he said. “The first games of the season always show you what you need to work on.”
