Natrona County Fillies basketball has found a rhythm at the right time

The Natrona County girls’ basketball team is trending in the right direction.

After starting the season 7-0, the Fillies lost five of seven. They rebounded to win seven of their last 10 games before dropping a 46-37 decision to undefeated Cody in the West Regional championship game.

“I think we can take a lot of momentum from last weekend,” NC head coach Brian Costello said. “We played well. Even in the last game we played well, just not good enough to get it done. To me, it looks like our team is peaking.”

The Fillies (17-8) take on East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central (9-16) in the quarterfinals of the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships on Thursday at Casper College.

“You don’t finish third in the East without playing really well,” Costello said of Central. “So we know we’ve got a good team right in front of us and we’re going to have to play well.”

Natrona County’s late-season surge began after a 51-46 loss at Rock Springs on Jan. 28. Since then NC won seven games by double figures and avenged the loss to the Tigers with a 47-42 victory in the third-place game at regionals.

The Fillies are looking to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017. They won the West Regional last year but were upset by Sheridan in the quarterfinals of the two-day state tournament. And a potential matchup against rival Kelly Walsh in the 2020 quarterfinals was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Honestly, this is our first chance to get a real state (tournament) experience so we’re all excited and we’re prepared,” NC senior forward Tamryn Blom said. “We’ve been together for a long time and we have good communication with each other. This week is our chance to show the whole state what we have and what we should be doing.”

Senior guard Emma Patik leads the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game, with junior guard Megan Hagar adding 12.4 ppg. Blom pitches in 8.4 ppg and senior guard Katelynn Campbell 6.3 ppg. Hagar also leads the team with 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game while Blom is second in the conference with 8.5 rebounds per game.

A win Thursday would pit the Fillies against the winner of the game between defending state champion Cheyenne East and Rock Springs.

Costello believes the Fillies are ready for whatever challenges they face this weekend.

“We’ve had some ups and downs,” Costello said, “but this team has a resolve to fight through challenges.”

***

Defending state champion Cheyenne East (25-0) and West Regional champ Cody (22-0) both bring perfect records into the state tournament.

The Thunderbirds have won 37 consecutive games and are outscoring their opponents this season by an average of 65.2 to 34.7. Until their 63-57 victory over Thunder Basin in the East Regional championship game they had won every game this season by double digits.

East senior guard Jordan Jones was named the state’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Wednesday in her first year playing with the T-Birds. She joins a roster that includes two returning all-state selections in junior Boden Liljedahl and sophomore Bradie Schlabs.

Cody also returns two all-state players in junior Kennedi Niemann and sophomore Molly Hays.

The Fillies, along with Green River, have never won a state title.

Take away 2020, when the state tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and East has advanced to the semifinals every year since 2013. The T-Birds face Rock Springs and two-time all-state honoree Brenli Jenkins in the quarterfinals.

Gillette has won 17 state titles, but didn’t qualify for state the past two years.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.