Natrona County Fillies go into winter break proving they're a winner again

A quality 59-52 win over Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at Jerry Dalton Gym on Saturday brought a banner week to a close for the Natrona County Fillies. First they returned to Casper from an encouraging season-opening performance in the Strannigan Classic, then they successfully defended their home court against rival Kelly Walsh on Thursday before the weekend one-off.

While the Fillies won’t return to the hardwood until 2020, they already seem a decade ahead of last year’s trying season.

Natrona County won just one game in the 2018-19 campaign. That’s a third of the players they lost to torn ACL injuries. That doesn’t even include the lingering ankle injury that Alesha Lane finished the season with. So to describe the first two weeks of Brian Costello’s second season in his second stint as Fillies head coach as an encouraging step forward would be an understatement.

“With last year being hard and with all the losses, I think that just motivates all of us girls,” senior Kate Robertson said. “We don’t want to be that again, we want to get back to being a winning program. And I think that motivates us to come out every game, every practice and work as hard as possible.”