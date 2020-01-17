Natrona County Fillies pull away late, improve to 8-1 with win over Cody

The great Natrona County turnaround story added another chapter on Friday night at Jerry Dalton Gym. A strong fourth quarter, filled with the same multi-pronged attack and defensive grit the Fillies have hallmarked this season, sealed a 55-41 victory over Cody and a seventh straight win for Natrona County.
That win makes the Fillies 8-1 for the first time since their third-place season in 2016-17. And it comes just one year after they won just one game all season.
“This winning streak is really building up our confidence,” sophomore Alesha Lane said. “Last year we had a lack of confidence. This year it keeps coming and we’re not letting it go. We’re going to build off this.”
Cody led early, thanks to hot shooting from junior Torrie Schutzman and six of her teammates, who also scored in the opening half. Schutzman finished with a team-high 15. Lane, Natrona County’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the opening quarter to also contribute to Cody’s 18-13 early lead.
Then the Fillies’ scrappy fire returned in the second quarter, where the home team retook the lead on a 15-6 run. They held that lead the rest of the way but it didn’t come easy.
Turnovers kept Natrona County from pulling away in the second half. Only through the transition game, pickpocket steals-and-layups from sophomore Emma Patik and impressive dime outlet passes from senior Haley Gibson, did the home team find consistent success out of the break. Then Lane started to get going, as she almost inevitably does. She finished with 14, which was second only to senior Kate Robertson, who scored a season-high 18.
“We kind of had a break so it was good to come back and play Cody, who really came out and played hard tonight,” Robertson said. “It feels good for us to get into the swing of things and get another game under our belt before we go into conference.”
Schutzman scored back-to-back buckets off consecutive turnovers to help Cody bring the deficit down to five going into the fourth quarter. Cody trimmed it to as little as four before Natrona County carved through the full-court press and pulled away.
