Natrona County Fillies pull away late, improve to 8-1 with win over Cody

The great Natrona County turnaround story added another chapter on Friday night at Jerry Dalton Gym. A strong fourth quarter, filled with the same multi-pronged attack and defensive grit the Fillies have hallmarked this season, sealed a 55-41 victory over Cody and a seventh straight win for Natrona County.

That win makes the Fillies 8-1 for the first time since their third-place season in 2016-17. And it comes just one year after they won just one game all season.

“This winning streak is really building up our confidence,” sophomore Alesha Lane said. “Last year we had a lack of confidence. This year it keeps coming and we’re not letting it go. We’re going to build off this.”

Cody led early, thanks to hot shooting from junior Torrie Schutzman and six of her teammates, who also scored in the opening half. Schutzman finished with a team-high 15. Lane, Natrona County’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the opening quarter to also contribute to Cody’s 18-13 early lead.

Then the Fillies’ scrappy fire returned in the second quarter, where the home team retook the lead on a 15-6 run. They held that lead the rest of the way but it didn’t come easy.