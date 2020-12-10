Natrona County Fillies race past Laramie in season opener

The Natrona County girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-2 lead and maintained a double-digit lead throughout on its way to a 58-38 victory over Laramie in the season opener for both teams on Thursday.
Senior Brooklyn Hytrek scored on a drive to the rim to give the Fillies a 4-2 lead and start a 17-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from junior Katelynn Campbell to open the second quarter. Natrona County extended the lead to 22-3 on a triple from sophomore Kendall Kidder before the Plainsmen put together a 10-0 run to make it a nine-point game. But junior Emma Patik, who led all scorers with 19 points, converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 25-13 advantage and Laramie never got closer than 10 points after that.
Morgann Jensen, who paced the Plainsmen with 12 points, opened the second half with a steal and layup for a three-point play to pull Laramie with 28-18. But Campbell answered with a 3 and the Fillies' defensive pressure resulted in two Hytrek fast-break layups from Hytrek off assists from Tamryn Blom to push the margin to 35-18.
Jensen capped a 7-0 run with a steal and layup to once again cut the deficit to 10 (35-25). Blom then knocked down a 3-pointer, Kidder scored inside and two free throws from Patik gave the Fillies a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
Natrona County continued to force turnovers and turn them into fast-break opportunities, with Patik pushing the lead to 54-32 off an assist from Campbell and then giving Natrona County its biggest lead of the night at 58-35 with another uncontested layup.
Natrona County returns to action Saturday when they travel across town to face rival Kelly Walsh.
This story will be updated.
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!