Natrona County Fillies race past Laramie in season opener

The Natrona County girls basketball team jumped out to a 19-2 lead and maintained a double-digit lead throughout on its way to a 58-38 victory over Laramie in the season opener for both teams on Thursday.

Senior Brooklyn Hytrek scored on a drive to the rim to give the Fillies a 4-2 lead and start a 17-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from junior Katelynn Campbell to open the second quarter. Natrona County extended the lead to 22-3 on a triple from sophomore Kendall Kidder before the Plainsmen put together a 10-0 run to make it a nine-point game. But junior Emma Patik, who led all scorers with 19 points, converted an old-fashioned three-point play for a 25-13 advantage and Laramie never got closer than 10 points after that.

Morgann Jensen, who paced the Plainsmen with 12 points, opened the second half with a steal and layup for a three-point play to pull Laramie with 28-18. But Campbell answered with a 3 and the Fillies' defensive pressure resulted in two Hytrek fast-break layups from Hytrek off assists from Tamryn Blom to push the margin to 35-18.

Jensen capped a 7-0 run with a steal and layup to once again cut the deficit to 10 (35-25). Blom then knocked down a 3-pointer, Kidder scored inside and two free throws from Patik gave the Fillies a 42-28 lead heading into the final quarter.