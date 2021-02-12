 Skip to main content
Natrona County Fillies rally in second half to take down Star Valley
Natrona County Fillies rally in second half to take down Star Valley

The Natrona County Fillies found a way Friday night. Trailing for most of the first half, the Fillies survived some shaky moments at the free-throw line in the final 4 minutes and hung on for a 47-41 victory over Star Valley at Jerry Dalton Gym.

With the Fillies clinging to a 42-39 lead, sophomore Megan Hagar finally gave NC some breathing room with a 3-pointer with less than 1 minute to play.

The Fillies (11-2) tried to seize control in the third quarter behind the play of Hagar and an opportunistic defense that led to some transition baskets. Hagar had a personal 6-0 run, junior Tamryn Blom added three points and the Braves missed five consecutive charity tosses as Natrona County grabbed its largest lead of the game to that point at 35-31.

The Braves (5-9) jumped out to an early 12-3 lead behind three 3-pointers from junior Amber Milne before the Fillies went on a 10-0 run with both Katelynn Campbell and Emily Manville connecting from deep. Addie Butler scored inside to allow Star Valley to take a 14-13 advantage into the second quarter.

The Braves pushed the margin to 23-15 as Butler opened the frame with a triple and Emma Thomson came off the bench for back-to-back buckets. Butler made it 26-17 on a three-point play midway through the quarter before Natrona County once again battled back.

Hagar got things started with a 3-pointer and senior Brooklyn Hytrek tied the game at 26-all with consecutive drives to the rim. Reminiscent of the first quarter, however, Butler scored on a put-back and the Braves took a 28-26 lead into the locker room.

Hagar finished with a game-high 15 points while Blom and Hytrek added seven apiece. Butler led Star Valley with 14 points.

Natrona County returns to the court Saturday when Jackson comes to town for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

