Natrona County Fillies rally in second half to take down Star Valley

The Natrona County Fillies found a way Friday night. Trailing for most of the first half, the Fillies survived some shaky moments at the free-throw line in the final 4 minutes and hung on for a 47-41 victory over Star Valley at Jerry Dalton Gym.

With the Fillies clinging to a 42-39 lead, sophomore Megan Hagar finally gave NC some breathing room with a 3-pointer with less than 1 minute to play.

The Fillies (11-2) tried to seize control in the third quarter behind the play of Hagar and an opportunistic defense that led to some transition baskets. Hagar had a personal 6-0 run, junior Tamryn Blom added three points and the Braves missed five consecutive charity tosses as Natrona County grabbed its largest lead of the game to that point at 35-31.

The Braves (5-9) jumped out to an early 12-3 lead behind three 3-pointers from junior Amber Milne before the Fillies went on a 10-0 run with both Katelynn Campbell and Emily Manville connecting from deep. Addie Butler scored inside to allow Star Valley to take a 14-13 advantage into the second quarter.

The Braves pushed the margin to 23-15 as Butler opened the frame with a triple and Emma Thomson came off the bench for back-to-back buckets. Butler made it 26-17 on a three-point play midway through the quarter before Natrona County once again battled back.