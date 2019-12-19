Natrona County Fillies snap four-game losing streak to Kelly Walsh

The Trojans (3-2) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead behind a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup from Johnson. Natrona County fought back to tie the game at 11-all on a baseline turnaround from Robertson and again at 13-all on a steal and layup from Kylie Hildebrand just before the first-quarter buzzer.

The teams remained in lock-step through the first 5 minutes of the second quarter before Lane put together a personal 6-0 run to give the Fillies a 27-21 advantage. Lane got things started with a put-back after Natrona County had already grabbed two offensive rebounds. She then got free inside for an easy basket before capping the burst with a layup off a pick-and-roll.

“When Alesha gets going no one can stop her down there,” Robertson said of Lane, who finished with a career-high 20 points.

Lane scored the opening basket of the second half to help the Fillies match their biggest lead of the game at 29-23. But a 3 from Johnson, who had a team-high 15 points, and a runner from Barrett Lloyd cut the Natrona County lead to 29-28. With the Kelly Walsh defense turning its focus to Lane, senior Haley Gibson made them pay with a 3-pointer.

“Everyone contributed tonight,” said Robertson, who added 12 points. “On certain night we’re going to have certain people who step up.”