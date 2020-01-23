Natrona County Fillies take brimming confidence into quadrant season

Confidence has made all the difference for the Natrona County Fillies. An all-time forgettable season is in the rear-view mirror and the Fillies are focused on the next challenge ahead: conference play.
Natrona County (8-1) takes a seven-game winning streak into its quadrant opener this weekend when it hosts Gillette (2-10). The Camels swept NC in their two meetings last year by a combined 81 points. But as has been established throughout the first two months of the season, these aren’t the same Fillies.
“Last year we didn’t have a lot of confidence,” senior Kate Robertson told the Star-Tribune last weekend. “This year, having the record we have, gives us a lot more confidence. Along with that we have the motivation to keep working hard every single day.”
They’ve built that confidence on the boards with a size advantage that’s made them the second-best rebounding team in 4A (37.1 per game). Defensive intensity has also been responsible for the turnaround, laying the foundation for 4A’s third-best scoring defense (39.7 points allowed). They’ve held opponents to 50 points or fewer in seven of their nine games.
“Our overall intensity has helped,” senior Kylie Hilderbrand said. “When we step on the court we’re a lot more intense on defense and I think that helps us a lot.”
Offensively, they’ve been paced by their two bigs — Robertson and sophomore Alesha Lane — for most of the season. Lane’s the leading scorer with 13.8 per game and Robertson complements with 12.4. They both average at least 9.0 rebounds on the second-best rebounding team in 4A as well.
Robertson’s been a long-established piece to the Fillies’ lineup and Lane’s quick maturation has helped elevate what they can to do together, and as a team.
“It’s really nice knowing that if I’m not scoring or playing good then I have Kate, not as a back-up but just in being confident that she’s there,” Lane explained. “It’s like having a backpack buddy knowing that I have her and knowing she can score.”
The Fillies take that confidence into Friday’s 4A Northeast opener against a Gillette team that’s possibly lacking confidence. After a 2-0 start to the season the Camels bring a 10-game losing streak into Jerry Dalton Gym.
Regardless of record, the Fillies are excited to start quadrant play against a historically great program that will provide their own individual challenges.
“Going against a smaller team is when we really pound into the post and going against a bigger team is when we open up our outside shooters,” Robertson said. “It’s good to see the different kinds of opposition.”
The road gets more difficult as well, so building on their confidence with a quality start to the quadrant season remains a valuable pursuit regardless of opposing form or record.
