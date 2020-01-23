Natrona County Fillies take brimming confidence into quadrant season

Confidence has made all the difference for the Natrona County Fillies. An all-time forgettable season is in the rear-view mirror and the Fillies are focused on the next challenge ahead: conference play.

Natrona County (8-1) takes a seven-game winning streak into its quadrant opener this weekend when it hosts Gillette (2-10). The Camels swept NC in their two meetings last year by a combined 81 points. But as has been established throughout the first two months of the season, these aren’t the same Fillies.

“Last year we didn’t have a lot of confidence,” senior Kate Robertson told the Star-Tribune last weekend. “This year, having the record we have, gives us a lot more confidence. Along with that we have the motivation to keep working hard every single day.”

They’ve built that confidence on the boards with a size advantage that’s made them the second-best rebounding team in 4A (37.1 per game). Defensive intensity has also been responsible for the turnaround, laying the foundation for 4A’s third-best scoring defense (39.7 points allowed). They’ve held opponents to 50 points or fewer in seven of their nine games.

“Our overall intensity has helped,” senior Kylie Hilderbrand said. “When we step on the court we’re a lot more intense on defense and I think that helps us a lot.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}