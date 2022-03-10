Natrona County girls basketball wins to get shot at undefeated Cheyenne East in semis

The Natrona County Fillies shook off a near-disastrous first quarter to earn a shot to knock off the defending state champs.

Natrona County (18-8) trailed Cheyenne Central 15-4 late in the first quarter of their quarterfinal game Thursday before outscoring the Indians 13-3 to cut the deficit to 18-17 heading into the half at Casper College.

Sophomore Elise Swan got the Fillies' charge started with a corner 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Freshman Brynn Sybrant kept the momentum going with a layup and a drive to the basket that resulted in a three-point play. Swan and Sybrant came into the game averaging 1.8 and 3.6 points per game, respectively.

"I've got all the confidence in the world in those players that come in off the bench," NC head coach Brian Costello said. "And they definitely gave us a spark tonight."

That spark carried over to the rest of the team in the second half.

Emily Manville gave the Fillies the lead for good at 22-20 with a 3-pointer. The junior then added two free throws and scored on a putback. A layup from Emma Patik and an old-fashioned three-point play from Tamryn Blom allowed Natrona County to take a 31-24 lead into the final quarter.

"Winning games at state is never easy," Costello said. "When we got behind early a lesser team might have folded, but our leaders kept us together and I think our maturity was evident after the tough start."

Natrona County is in the semifinals for the first time in five years.

Patik led the Fillies with 11 points and Blom added 10 to go with 15 rebounds. Manville was a force on both ends of the court as she finished with seven points, six rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots.

"Emily played her best game of the season," Costello admitted.

The Fillies might need another career performance from Manville and their role players in the semifinals to hand Cheyenne East its first loss of the season.

The Thunderbirds (26-0) rolled to a 62-24 victory over Rock Springs to advance to the semifinals for the ninth time in 10 years. East led 37-10 at the half as junior guard Boden Liljedahl knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 of her game-high 24 points in the opening 16 minutes.

In the earlier quarterfinal games, West Regional champ Cody remained undefeated with a 51-27 victory over Gillette after trailing 17-15 at the half and Thunder Basin defeated Green River 47-38.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.