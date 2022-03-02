Natrona County, Kelly Walsh girls are ready for regional openers

Last Thursday’s Peach Basket proved to be beneficial for both the Kelly Walsh and Natrona County girls basketball teams.

For Kelly Walsh, which won the annual trophy game 66-53, it was its third win in four games. Despite a loss at Sheridan the following night, head coach Sara Tuomi likes the way her team is playing heading into this weekend’s East Regional at Cheyenne South.

“Friday was rough because we were without legs and we were emotionally exhausted after the Natrona game,” she said. “We weren’t ready to roll.”

Tuomi fully expects the sixth-seeded Trojans (10-11) to be ready Thursday when they face No. 3 seed Laramie (14-7) in the regional opener.

The Plainsmen defeated Kelly Walsh 65-55 back on Feb. 11. Since then, KW is 3-2 and pushed No. 2 seed Thunder Basin before losing 52-35.

“I think that Laramie game was kind of a turning point for us,” Tuomi said. “We watched some film of that game and we had a lot of turnovers. After that game was when we really started to make sure we were ready to roll in that third quarter. We’re a different team now than we were then.”

One thing that hasn’t changed for Kelly Walsh is the play of senior Logann Alvar. The Casper College signee averages 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and has been the Trojans’ go-to player all season. Seniors Makenna Clemens (7.4 ppg) and Elayna Chafee (6.8 ppg) and junior Peyton Carruth (8.4 ppg) have helped take some of the scoring load off Alvar.

“We have a good group of senior leaders,” Tuomi said. “They’re vocal and committed and I think they’ll have us ready to go.”

Clemens, who also leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game, believes the Trojans are ready to do what it takes this weekend to punch their ticket to next week’s state tournament.

“I think we just have to be on the same page,” she said. “I’ve been impressed with the way we’ve come together toward the end of the season.”

While the Peach Basket victory was obviously good for the Trojans, the rival Fillies believe they also benefited from the game despite the loss.

Natrona County bounced back the following night to defeat Rock Springs 54-36 to claim the No. 2 seed for this weekend’s West Regional in Riverton. The Fillies (15-7) take on the host Wolverines (4-17) in the opening round.

“We had kind of a rough game against Kelly, but I think that motivated us,” NC senior guard Emma Patik said, “which you could see against Rock Springs the next night. That makes me excited, because if we can play like that I think we can do really good things.”

Patik leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game, with junior Megan Hagar pitching in 12.1 ppg. Senior Tamryn Blom averages 8.5 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds per game and senior guard Katelynn Campbell adds 6.6 ppg.

After opening the season 7-0 the Fillies have had an up-and-down season. Still, they go into the regional tournament having beaten every team other than undefeated Cody.

“It makes me nervous because it could be my last time (playing for NC),” Patik said. “But at the same time it’s super exciting because we have the potential to do this.”

Natrona County has added motivation this postseason. Last year the Fillies won the West Regional but were upset by Sheridan in the first round at state.

“I believe that our team is ready for revenge,” Campbell said. “I think we’re going into this weekend stronger than ever because we have girls that are competitive and ready to fight.

“I think the Rock Springs game was a real eye-opener for us as far as what we’re capable of. I think it was good for us to get that win to give us some confidence.”

