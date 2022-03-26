 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOLS

Natrona County's Alesha Lane, Cheyenne East's Jordan Jones commit to colleges

  • Updated
  • 0
State Basketball

Cody's Ally Boysen, right, and Cheyenne East's Jordan Jones Ally Boysen battle for a rebound during the title game at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Basketball Championships on March 12 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Natrona County senior Alesha Lane and Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones both announced on social media Friday that they would continue playing their respective sports at the next level.

Lane announced that she was committing to the New Mexico State track & field program to compete in the throwing events, while Jones will play basketball at the University of Denver.

Lane won the shot put title at the state indoor meet earlier this month and captured the discus title at last year's state outdoor meet.

Jones, who was recently named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A state championship and an undefeated season two weeks ago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News