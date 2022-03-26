Natrona County's Alesha Lane, Cheyenne East's Jordan Jones commit to colleges

Natrona County senior Alesha Lane and Cheyenne East senior Jordan Jones both announced on social media Friday that they would continue playing their respective sports at the next level.

Lane announced that she was committing to the New Mexico State track & field program to compete in the throwing events, while Jones will play basketball at the University of Denver.

Lane won the shot put title at the state indoor meet earlier this month and captured the discus title at last year's state outdoor meet.

Jones, who was recently named the Wyoming Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A state championship and an undefeated season two weeks ago.

