Natrona County's Kate Robertson found comfort in senior basketball season

The Fillies and Trojans were scheduled to meet for a third time in the first round of the Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships before the tournament was canceled on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Just like that, NC’s turnaround season was over.

Natrona County finished 16-8, equaling its combined win total from the previous two years.

“It wasn’t an overnight thing by any means, it took months,” Costello said. “We got Brooklyn (Hytrek) and Haley (Gibson) back (from ACL injuries), and our sophomores got better and understood what it took. It was a combination of the seniors becoming good leaders and setting the tone that it was ‘We Before Me.’ It was a total team effort.”

And it started not long after the one-win campaign of the previous season. The 6-foot-1 Robertson, who entered her varsity campaign as a two-year starter and three-year varsity contributor, played a significant role in getting the Fillies’ program back on track.

“She was a big part of that turnaround beginning on May 1 when we started with some open gyms,” Costello stated. “She was the first one in the door and she never missed an open gym. Kate and the rest of the seniors helped bring our kids a long way. They just put their heads down and went to work.