 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Natrona County's Katelynn Campbell, Hudson Santistevan sign letters of intent

  • Updated
  • 0
NC v RS girls soccer (copy)

Natrona County's Katelynn Campbell moves the ball down the field in the Fillies' game against Rock Springs last year at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

Natrona County seniors Katelynn Campbell and Hudson Santistevan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at NCHS.

Campbell will play soccer at Northwest College in Powell while Santistevan will compete in the throwing events at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Campbell, who is currently competing in the state basketball tournament with the Fillies, is a defensive midfielder who earned second-team all-conference honors last season.

Santistevan finished fifth in the shot put at the state indoor track & field championships with a throw of 52 feet, 8.5 inches. In the state outdoor meet last spring, Santistevan finished 10th in the shot put and 12th in the discus.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News