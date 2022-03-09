Natrona County's Katelynn Campbell, Hudson Santistevan sign letters of intent

Natrona County seniors Katelynn Campbell and Hudson Santistevan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday at NCHS.

Campbell will play soccer at Northwest College in Powell while Santistevan will compete in the throwing events at University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Campbell, who is currently competing in the state basketball tournament with the Fillies, is a defensive midfielder who earned second-team all-conference honors last season.

Santistevan finished fifth in the shot put at the state indoor track & field championships with a throw of 52 feet, 8.5 inches. In the state outdoor meet last spring, Santistevan finished 10th in the shot put and 12th in the discus.

