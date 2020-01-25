Naya Shime feeling at home again on the court with Kelly Walsh

“We love her. She’s a great asset to us and she really does make us better and she pushes us every day and we’re really thankful to have her,” senior Isabel Lyons said. “She’s really good at rebounding and she always finds a way to get to the rim and finish for us.”

Shime chose Kelly Walsh over Natrona County because she already had a friend on the East side in Carruth. They’d already talked multiple times by that point because they’ll be teammates on the Wyoming volleyball team next fall. Going out for basketball would help her make more friends and get the most out of her final high school semester.

Despite her semi-shyness and initial nerves to playing basketball on a new team after such a prolonged absence, she’s found a new home along 12th street.

“I think a couple of girls just said the other day that they felt like they’ve known her for years already,” Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi mentioned. “I think that says a lot about her, her character, and the character of the group we have here.”

Shime’s led the Trojans in scoring twice and rebounds once in her first four games. And that’s her simply working off some of the rust; she’s still getting comfortable. But she’s also shown the potential for what the team can be.