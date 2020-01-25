Naya Shime feeling at home again on the court with Kelly Walsh

Heads turned at the same consistency of the ever-spinning Wyoming high school rumor mill when Naya Shime first took the court wearing green and white at the Taco John’s Invitational to open 2020. How did this NCAA Division I athlete — who just signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Wyoming a matter of months ago — end up leaving Riverton for Kelly Walsh? Chance.
“Over Christmas break my mom’s job got transferred,” Shime told the Star-Tribune, “so I moved to Casper.”
Alongside Corin Carruth and Danilynn Schell, Shime’s addition meant Kelly Walsh’s starting lineup consisted of three Division I-bound athletes. Of course, Shime didn’t play basketball at Riverton before the break or last year. Her own rust showed at times despite some promising results. Shime scored a team-high 14 points in her debut against Central, a 13-point loss.
“I’m glad I did basketball,” she said, “I’m meeting a lot of really cool, fun girls and I’m just having a blast. It’s been really fun and I missed it.”
Admittedly, she felt pressure in those initial games. She also felt the pressure when making her home debut against Sheridan last week. The Trojan faithful made her feel welcome and cheered her on through her first missed jumper that preceded a block on the other end.
She finished with 11 points in the game, amid the team’s top efforts. She also snagged a team-best nine rebounds. Those efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by her teammates.
“We love her. She’s a great asset to us and she really does make us better and she pushes us every day and we’re really thankful to have her,” senior Isabel Lyons said. “She’s really good at rebounding and she always finds a way to get to the rim and finish for us.”
Shime chose Kelly Walsh over Natrona County because she already had a friend on the East side in Carruth. They’d already talked multiple times by that point because they’ll be teammates on the Wyoming volleyball team next fall. Going out for basketball would help her make more friends and get the most out of her final high school semester.
Despite her semi-shyness and initial nerves to playing basketball on a new team after such a prolonged absence, she’s found a new home along 12th street.
“I think a couple of girls just said the other day that they felt like they’ve known her for years already,” Kelly Walsh head coach Sara Tuomi mentioned. “I think that says a lot about her, her character, and the character of the group we have here.”
Shime’s led the Trojans in scoring twice and rebounds once in her first four games. And that’s her simply working off some of the rust; she’s still getting comfortable. But she’s also shown the potential for what the team can be.
“She’s just athletic, smooth, has a great knack for getting herself on the boards and can finish some pretty interesting shots to say the least,” Tuomi said. “Very blessed to have her around and she has just melded very well with the crew that we have.”
The senior also mentioned that she’ll join the Trojans’ track team in the spring. Last year alone she earned a gold (100 hurdles) and silver (long jump) for the Wolverines. That’s on top of the three golds and four silvers she already had on display at home from her sophomore and freshman years.
But for now she’s occupied with helping the Trojans be the best team they can be on the court. That means achieving something they haven’t been able to for years.
Kelly Walsh took eventual state runner-up Cheyenne East to the wire in a quarterfinal game in last year’s state tournament. That shortcoming extended the Trojans’ streak to10 seasons twithout a semifinal appearance. If hopes of ending that drought with two Division I-bound athletes wasn’t enough, imagine the expectations now that a third high-caliber athlete has entered the fray. Shime’s emergence comes on top of the reliable output of Lyons, Jayla Johnson and Sarah Strube. Add in role players like Barrett Lloyd, Logann Alvar and Rachel Schmucker, and this could be the Trojans’ best shot at achieving that goal.
“We’re pretty athletic and we’ve played so many sports that we just know how to fight and stay in the game,” Lyons said. “We know how to get to where we need to be.”
The potential’s always been there. Shime’s arrival simply adds more intrigue. And she’s finding a new home among the cluster.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans